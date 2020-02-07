Comedian Sunee Dhaliwal comes to Vernon

Comedian Sunee Dhaliwal brings laughs to Vernon

Sunee Dhaliwal performs at The Green Pub in Vernon on Friday Feb. 28

Vernon will soon be treated to a series of laughs when a comedian with ties to Jim Belushi and Tom Segura comes to town.

Sunee Dhaliwal’s personality and unique sense of humour have made him a club and crowd favourite wherever he travels. Think of the funny guy in high school who both the jocks and the nerds alike.

He is considered one of the fastest rising stars on the Canadian comedy scene after performing at Montreal’s Just for Laughs Festival, the Winnipeg Comedy Festival and the Halifax Comedy Festival.

Sunee also has his very own Comedy Now! special, which airs on CTV.

Catch him at the The Green Pub in Vernon on Friday Feb. 28.

There is a limited amount of $10 early bird tickets available until Feb. 14. Purchase tickets online at www.trainwreckcomedy.com.

READ MORE: Kids jump to help raise funds for Kelowna toddler with cancer

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kirk Douglas, longtime influential movie star, dies at 103

Just Posted

Comedian Sunee Dhaliwal brings laughs to Vernon

Sunee Dhaliwal performs at The Green Pub in Vernon on Friday Feb. 28

Vernon students earn football scholarships to University of Calgary

Caden Danbrook, Liam Reid, Zach Smith and Brayden Szeman all core pieces of dominant Panthers team

Woman gets probation for ransacking Vernon business, assaulting owner

More than $5,000 damage done to Casa Bella Bedding following September 2019 incident

Spreading H.O.P.E. to Vernon’s sex-trade workers

Group helps women reclaim their lives

Get Outdoors!: What’s going on under the ice in the Okanagan?

Water’s chemistry creates interesting changes in low or freezing temperatures

Carnival crowns 60th Queen Silver Star

Queen and Princess LX kick off Vernon Winter Carnival

Kelowna fire crews battle stubborn smouldering tree blaze

The fire has apparently been burning for several days

Cat found in 7-Eleven Dumpster in Smithers recovering, after anonymous donation

The Northwest Animal Shelter said Latte will be available for adoption in mid-February

B.C. man with same first and last name wanted on various charges

John Wilfred John wanted for forcible confinement, assault and threats

Trans Mountain pipeline expansion cost jumps 70% to $12.6 billion

The estimate of $7.4 billion was made in 2017 by the previous owner

Car veers off South Okanagan road and into pond

The incident occured near Okanagan Falls off Lakeside Road

No one hurt after car crashes into Kelowna daycare

There are no reports of any injuries

VIDEO: Canadians arrive home after evacuation from Wuhan amid novel coronavirus

Group will undergo two weeks of quarantine

Morning Start: 26 years ago today, Michael Jordan signs MLB contract

Your morning start for Friday, Feb. 7

Most Read