Comedy nights return to Vernon club

The Roster hosts Jordan Strauss Saturday, March 5, for two shows at 6:30 and 8:45 p.m.

Hava a laugh with Jordan Strauss Saturday 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. at Vernon’s The Roster Sports Club as monthly comedy nights return. Tickets $20 at rostersvernon.com. (Contributed)

With COVID-19 restrictions now eased, The Roster Sports Club Bar and Grill is back offering its monthly comedy nights.

Next on the comedy marquee this Saturday, is Jordan Strauss, whose unique brand of hilarious storytelling, filled with truth intertwined with charming absurdity, will tap into your deepest, most tantalizing comedic senses.

“It’s been a few years since I’ve performed in Vernon because of the pandemic, so I’m excited to be back and perform for a Vernon audience, which have always been a blast to perform for. The Roster shows on March 5 are sure to be high-energy and exciting for both myself and the audience,” said Strauss. “I’m sure I’m not alone when I say being able to have a laugh with a great audience is just what a lot of us need right now. A feeling of unity.”

Strauss has performed alongside some of the biggest acts in the country including Jon Dore, who describes Jordan as “effortlessly funny.”

A crowd favourite, Strauss’ previous Vernon stints include opening for Canadian legend Glen Wool at The Green Pub and Shawn Majumder at the Vernon Performing Arts Center.

“We’re very happy to be able to add back our comedy nights as restrictions on events have been eased,” said club owner Hussein Hollands. “I think many of us can agree the pandemic has had its toll and we can all use some laughter about now.”

The Roster will host the comedy event in their licensed lounge. Doors open 5:30 p.m. for the early show which starts at 6:30 p.m. The late show doors open at 8:15 p.m. and the show starts at 8:45 p.m. Tickets are $20 per person plus tax and can be purchased through Eventbrite on the Roster website rostersvernon.com or on Facebook @therostersportsclub.

The Roster will be complying with Public Health Orders (PHO) for restaurants to require proof of COVID vaccinations.

