Comedian Debra Giovanni (right) shares a laugh with Vernon resident Tennille Litzenberger following the Snowed In Comedy Tour show Saturday at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)

Comedy tour leaves Vernon in hysterics

Snowed In tour heads up hill to SilverStar Mountain Resort show Thursday

Following a sold out show in Vernon, a group of comics are taking to the slopes at SilverStar.

The Snowed In Comedy Tour had the city in hysterics for Saturday’s show at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

For those who couldn’t get tickets, the tour is performing at the NATC Auditorium at SilverStar Mountain Resort Thursday at 8 p.m.

See: Snowed in Comedy tour comes to Vernon

Those attending Vernon’s show were treated to the hilarity of Debra DiGiovanni, who is not slated to perform at the SilverStar show.

Pete Zedlacher, Dan Quinn, Paul Myrehaug and Erica Sigurdson also performed and will be at Thursday’s show.

Tickets are $40 and available at brownpapertickets.com.

