Comic Strippers return to Vernon for first semi-naked show since pandemic shutdown

The performance will take place on Sept. 16 at the Performing Arts Centre

The Comic Strippers (from left to right: Pearce Visser, Denise Jones, Roman Danylo and Chris Cassilan) will be performing at the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre on September 16.

The Comic Strippers improv group will be returning to Vernon for the 11th time on Sept. 16.

The group has a rotating cast of seven. This year’s performance in Vernon will include four cast members: Roman Danylo, Chris Casillan, Pearce Visser and Denise Jones.

The award-winning improv artists play a male stripper troupe that have become tired of their profession and are in search of exit opportunities.

The Comic Strippers are a familiar group in the B.C. comedy scene and have been around for more than 10 years.

They’re known for their semi-naked sets which are entirely unscripted and include audience suggestions for a unique show each time.

As in-person performances return to stages across the province, the group is continuing to increase the number of shows they do.

“We did a restart in the spring and things just went great,” Danylo said. “We’re looking forward to getting out and doing more shows.”

The September show will be their first performance in Vernon since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived in Canada. Last fall, the group did a two-man show in the city which was also a success.

READ MORE: Comedians strip down laughter in Vernon

“We had a lot of fun with that one and now that things are continuing to ease up, we’re getting back to doing shows the way we used to,” said Danylo.

While there is no extreme nudity or vulgarity expected in any of the Comic Strippers’ performances, the show in Vernon is 19-plus only.

The cast encourages people of all genders to come out to the show.

Tickets are available online at ticketseller.ca and cost $45 for single tickets and $40 each for groups of six or more.

READ MORE: Award-winning Canadian comedian coming back to Vernon

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Comedy and HumourEntertainmentVernon