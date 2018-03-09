Community corner

For more than 25 years, the Vernon Community Singers have been giving back to the community by donating a portion of the proceeds from their concerts to community groups to support music education and education, especially those involving children and youth, and loaning music to local choirs.

This year, the recipients of awards totaling more than $1,400 are Laurel McEachnie, Alexis Park Elementary School; Alison Norris, BX Elementary School; Lori Robinson, Ellison Elementary School; Lori Johnson, Vernon Community Music School and Vernon Registered Music Teachers Association.

In addition, the $500 Molly Boyd Scholarship will be given to a graduating School District 22 student who is pursuing music studies at the post-secondary level in June. Deadlines for applications for funding are Oct. 31 and Jan. 15.

The Vernon Community Singers next concert, River Songs, will be held April 13 at 7 p.m. and April 14 at 2 p.m. at Trinity United Church.

“Come and join us for a time of song and celebration of rivers,” said Marg Wernicke, with the singers.

Tickets are available from choir members and Schubert Centre.

