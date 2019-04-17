Concert to benefit Critteraid

Steve Rodgers will perform in Summerland on April 20

A concert by singer songwriter Steve Rodgers will raise money to help animals in the South Okanagan.

Rodgers, son of musician Paul Rodgers, will perform at the IOOF Hall on Main Street on Saturday, April 20 at 7 p.m.

Rodgers has completed his first album which is scheduled to be released later this year. The British musician has performed with bands and performers including Bad Company, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry and the Robert Randolph Band. He has also performed in the U.K. and in Canada.

The concert will include a silent auction with partial proceeds to AlleyCATS Alliance, South Okanagan Rehabilitation Centre for Owls and Critteraid.

