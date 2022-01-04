Concerts, live entertainment sells out in Lake Country, Vernon

Local theatres have plenty of other options for those who missed tickets to Bif Naked, Corb Lund and The Glorious Sons

A strong appetite for entertainment has sold out a couple upcoming shows locally.

Country music star Corb Lund takes the Creekside Theatre stage twice in Lake Country Jan. 24 and 25 to a sold-out audience.

The Glorious Sons play the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Jan. 25, but there’s limited tickets left (which will likely be sold when this story gets published).

Bif Naked’s Stories and Songs show in Lake Country Feb. 17 is sold out.

But there are still tickets available to an array of other entertaining acts, like David and Ken’s Comedy with Music Jan. 14, 7 p.m. at Creekside Theatre. The audience-fuelled conversational comedy show is complete with real stories, character driven improv scenes and hilarious, spontaneous songs with world class guitar playing. Vancouver comedians David Milchard and Ken Lawson are former Comic Strippers, who have strapped on their guitars and combined two of their greatest loves.

The Vernon Performing Arts Centre has a lineup of shows, including the Spotlight Series, to deliver the magic of live performance.

“This is a special series for us and for our community,” VDPAC’s executive director Jim Harding said. “We’ve all missed the chance to gather and be entertained in this really innate and important way, and our team can’t wait to turn on the lights and draw the curtain on this season in a safe, inviting and truly theatrical environment.”

Fourteen performances are in store: eight special presentations that range from the world-renowned Afrique en Cirque to Canada’s beloved Blackie and the Rodeo Kings; two dance performances, including the UK’s Bromance, a story of friendship told with parkour and acrobatics; three theatre performances, including The Invisible-Agents of Ungentlemanly Warfare about women operatives; and one incredible children’s festival.

“We felt like this was a series to go all out—to give audiences absolutely mesmerizing performances that will really let us all escape and imagine and feel that thrill of what’s possible with the human body as we bring stories to life,” artistic director Erin Kennedy said.

Just a few of the Spotlight Series events, plus more include:

• Frazey Ford, known as the lead singer of Be Good Tanyas, takes the stage Jan. 16, 7:30 p.m.

• The Fringe theatre performance of Something Is Rotten – Variation Hamlétique goes Jan. 18.

• Concert duo Janelle Fung and Marina Thibeault present a gala evening Jan. 21 as part of the North Okanagan Community Concert Association season.

• The Okanagan Symphony Orchestra presents Romp and Repose with Karmen Doucette Jan. 23.

• And if you’re looking for some Thrash entertainment, the Luso Multicultural Society presents A New Level, Part One and Part Two Jan. 28 and 29.

• Ryan Michale presents the magic of Tricky Business Feb. 4.

• Snowed in Comedy Tour slides onto the Feb, 12 stage.

• The OSO returns Feb. 13 with Musical Siblings.

• Celebrated roots rock band Blackie and the Rodeo Kings play Feb. 9.

• A Chinese dance Lantern Celebration marks the Lunar New Year Feb. 11.

• Raven, a warm and funny theatrical exploration of motherhood, takes the stage Feb. 16.

• Ballet Jorgen’s Romeo & Juliet plays out the story of love and revenge Feb. 18.

• Jesse Cook brings his Tempest II tour to town Feb. 23,

• From Croatio to Vernon comes Aljosa Jurinic Feb. 24.

• The Ugly Duckling lights up the stage through electroluminescent characters from Lightwire Feb. 26.

• The Beaches rock the stage March 1.

• Daring acrobats of Afrique en Cirque dazzle March 3.

• The Sacred and the Profane concerto by OSO plays March 6.

• I am Woman, Hear me LAFF! starring Erica Sigurdson is March 12.

• iskwe, Juno-winning post rock sound that mixes jazz, trip-hop and R&B performs March 13.

• North Okanagan Children’s Festival (pay-what-you-can family performance fun) takes place March 19-20.

• Canadian Guitar Quartet plays March 25.

• Jethro Tull’s Martin Barre performs March 28.

• Juno-winning folk pop musicians Big Little Lions play March 31.

• Alex Cuba and the OSO perform April 2.

• Bromance, a physical heroics tour-de-force in which backslaps become backflips amazes April 19.

• Derek Edwards, In Praise of the Ostrich, will be cracking the audience up April 24.

• The Invisible-Agents of Ungentlemanly Warfare (a musical of seven female spies) wraps up the Spotlight Series May 11.

“Beyond a lot of just jaw-dropping theatrics, we also wanted the performances of this series to reflect many different kinds of stories and voices, and we’re excited about the richness of the diversity,” said Kennedy. “We’re also really looking forward to our brand-new pay-what-you-can children’s festival in March so families can just come together and enjoy some fun and inspiring performances and activities with us.”

Tickets to all shows are available at ticketseller.ca or call 250-549-SHOW (7469).

