Concerts, live entertainment sells out in Lake Country, Vernon

A strong appetite for entertainment has sold out a couple upcoming shows locally.
Country music star Corb Lund takes the Creekside Theatre stage twice in Lake Country Jan. 24 and 25 to a sold-out audience.
The Glorious Sons play the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Jan. 25, but there’s limited tickets left (which will likely be sold when this story gets published).
Bif Naked’s Stories and Songs show in Lake Country Feb. 17 is sold out.
But there are still tickets available to an array of other entertaining acts, like David and Ken’s Comedy with Music Jan. 14, 7 p.m. at Creekside Theatre. The audience-fuelled conversational comedy show is complete with real stories, character driven improv scenes and hilarious, spontaneous songs with world class guitar playing. Vancouver comedians David Milchard and Ken Lawson are former Comic Strippers, who have strapped on their guitars and combined two of their greatest loves.
The Vernon Performing Arts Centre has a lineup of shows, including the Spotlight Series, to deliver the magic of live performance.
“This is a special series for us and for our community,” VDPAC’s executive director Jim Harding said. “We’ve all missed the chance to gather and be entertained in this really innate and important way, and our team can’t wait to turn on the lights and draw the curtain on this season in a safe, inviting and truly theatrical environment.”
Fourteen performances are in store: eight special presentations that range from the world-renowned Afrique en Cirque to Canada’s beloved Blackie and the Rodeo Kings; two dance performances, including the UK’s Bromance, a story of friendship told with parkour and acrobatics; three theatre performances, including The Invisible-Agents of Ungentlemanly Warfare about women operatives; and one incredible children’s festival.
“We felt like this was a series to go all out—to give audiences absolutely mesmerizing performances that will really let us all escape and imagine and feel that thrill of what’s possible with the human body as we bring stories to life,” artistic director Erin Kennedy said.
Tickets to all shows are available at ticketseller.ca or call 250-549-SHOW (7469).