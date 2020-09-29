Contenders postpone annual fall tour of Okanagan

Concerns surrounding COVID-19 pandemic result in decision not to hold concerts

Gary Fjellgaard and Valdy are making a few stops around the Okanagan, including Lake Country

The Contenders have chosen to postpone their 19th annual concert tour of the Okanagan and B.C. Interior for this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The musical duo, consisting of folk musician Valdy and country performer Gary Fjellgaard, normally performs in the region in late October and early November.

Their musical style consists of western, roots and folk music.

The two have won Juno awards and Country Music Hall of Fame awards, and are recipients of the Order of Canada.

The Contenders are now planning a special 20th annual tour, to be held during the first week of November 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a restriction on gatherings, concerts and other entertainment events. The province has four phases of restrictions in order to slow the spread of the pandemic.

At present, British Columbia is in Phase 3 of the restrictions. Seating at concerts and performances is restricted to 50 people at any one time during this phase.

