Counterpoint Choir spreading the news in Vernon

Award-winning director Coreen Smith retiring

Start Spreadin’ the News.

Those four words, along with crisp finger snaps on beats two and four, are the memorable start of the hit theme from the 1977 movie musical New York, New York. This song is one of many musical theatre classics featured in Counterpoint Choir’s upcoming spring concerts.

Spotlight on the Musical Stage will be performed May 3 and 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Knox Presbyterian Church in Vernon. Tickets are available from members, Shear Dimensions or at the door.

“Don’t miss this delightful romp through a century of musical theatre classics,” said Art Dalton, Vernon Counterpoint Choir member.

See also: Vernon choir hones jazz tones

The concerts promise to be memorable for a bunch of reasons. Firstly, Counterpoint is saying goodbye to award-winning director Coreen Smith, who is retiring after leading the choir since 2005, and the choir will want to give her standout sendoff.

“Secondly, the sheer variety of musical styles included in the “musical theatre” genre is striking,” said Dalton. “From the British silliness of the comic opera H.M.S. Pinafore, to the heart wrenching dramatic ballads of Les Miserables, to the searing lead guitar in Bohemian Rhapsody, and the pop, jazz and country flavours of West Side Story, South Pacific, Hair and Hello Dolly, the choir covers all the bases.”

Counterpoint’s versatile accompanist Teresa McKnight is at the grand piano (and organ to add some “spookiness” to The Phantom of the Opera) is joined on several numbers by talented local musicians and dancers.

Also taking place: Director brings terror of Macbeth back to Vernon

@VernonNews
entertainment@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Director brings terror of Macbeth back to Vernon
Next story
‘Cutthroat’ sport of wine tasting happening now in the Okanagan

Just Posted

Okanagan Rail Trail a popular place

Thousands pack North Okanagan section over long weekend

Director brings terror of Macbeth back to Vernon

“Something wicked this way comes.”

Social media flooded with love for woman found dead on Kelowna beach

“We lost a sister. Because that is what we are it is a sisterhood and I can’t help but feel anything but sadness.”

Organ donation push on as Vernon officer fights for life

Those interested in becoming an donor should visit taketwominutes.ca to sign up

Shakespeare Fest sees students ‘play on’ in Vernon

19th annual Goodwill Shakespeare Festival draws hundreds from across B.C.

VIDEO: Okanagan fire victim Amy Hansen speaks out on the loss of her four pets

A gofundme page has been started for Hansen, with $1,140 raised of a $5000 goal to help her rebuild

West Kelowna fire under control

A fire broke out just above Bear Creek Provincial Park Monday

SPCA investigating hen cull at Shuswap egg farm

Egg farm regulator says they are confident cull at was done properly

Counterpoint Choir spreading the news in Vernon

Award-winning director Coreen Smith retiring

Kelowna Boat Show highlights abandoned boat program

The 24th annual Kelowna Boat Show hits shores April 27 and 28.

‘Cutthroat’ sport of wine tasting happening now in the Okanagan

BC Tasting Games are underway with competitions in three Okanagan communities.

B.C. men challenge constitutionality of Canada’s secret no-fly list

Parvkar Singh Dulai says he received a “denial of boarding” notification under the no-fly program last May 17

Murder on B.C. property didn’t need to be disclosed before sale, court rules

Buyer had tried to break contract after learning a man with ties to crime had been murdered there

Kelowna pimp faces 4 year sentence

In court the details of how Simon Rypiak lured 4 women into prostitution revealed

Most Read