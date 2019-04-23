Counterpoint Choir spreading the news in Vernon

Start Spreadin’ the News.

Those four words, along with crisp finger snaps on beats two and four, are the memorable start of the hit theme from the 1977 movie musical New York, New York. This song is one of many musical theatre classics featured in Counterpoint Choir’s upcoming spring concerts.

Spotlight on the Musical Stage will be performed May 3 and 4 at 7:30 p.m. at Knox Presbyterian Church in Vernon. Tickets are available from members, Shear Dimensions or at the door.

“Don’t miss this delightful romp through a century of musical theatre classics,” said Art Dalton, Vernon Counterpoint Choir member.

See also: Vernon choir hones jazz tones

The concerts promise to be memorable for a bunch of reasons. Firstly, Counterpoint is saying goodbye to award-winning director Coreen Smith, who is retiring after leading the choir since 2005, and the choir will want to give her standout sendoff.

“Secondly, the sheer variety of musical styles included in the “musical theatre” genre is striking,” said Dalton. “From the British silliness of the comic opera H.M.S. Pinafore, to the heart wrenching dramatic ballads of Les Miserables, to the searing lead guitar in Bohemian Rhapsody, and the pop, jazz and country flavours of West Side Story, South Pacific, Hair and Hello Dolly, the choir covers all the bases.”

Counterpoint’s versatile accompanist Teresa McKnight is at the grand piano (and organ to add some “spookiness” to The Phantom of the Opera) is joined on several numbers by talented local musicians and dancers.

Also taking place: Director brings terror of Macbeth back to Vernon

@VernonNews

entertainment@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.