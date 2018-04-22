Counterpoint sings for the waters

Counterpoint Choir presents Alleluia for the Waters May 4-5 at Knox Presbyterian Church in Vernon

The water theme seems to be on a lot of minds these days with many worried about flooding.

As we know, water can be both constructive and destructive. The choralists among us chose to go with the constructive force.

Alleluia for the Waters is the title of the upcoming Counterpoint Choir concert. It is taken from a Daniel Pinkham cantata, and the first line is, “Before there was light, there was water.” The repertoire follows this theme.

This concert is led by Terry Pitt-Brooke, who is filling in while Coreen Smith is on hiatus. He holds several bachelor’s degrees, a master’s in music and is completing a doctorate in conducting.

Some novelty pieces he chose include Minniwanka, a soundscape by Murray Schafer. An innovative Canadian composer, Schafer wrote this piece, translated as the moments of water, in squiggles and doodles, and used different indigenous words for lakes, rivers and oceans.

The result is called heterophony, where two or more voices sing almost the same line with individual variations. Just don’t call it cacophony.

A rousing Mendelssohn piece, Thanks be to God, gives balance, expressing gratitude for water for a thirsty land.

An old favourite is Old Man River, and River Jordan. Another favourite is one of Allister MacGillivray’s Maritime masterpieces, Song for the Mira. It feature soloists from within the choir and a flute obbligato played by Devon L. Muhlert.

A harp and flute duo will fill independent sets. Consisting of Elizabeth Johnson on harp and flautist Muhlert, their offerings will evoke water themes.

All in all, the concert will offer nostalgia and bridges as place and metaphor. The first concert is May 4 at 7 p.m., the second May 5 at 2 p.m., both at Knox Presbyterian on Alexis Park Drive. Admission is $15, children under 12 free.

