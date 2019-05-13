Couples announced for Dancing With the Vernon Stars

Dancers kick up their heels in support of the North Okanagan Hospice Society

Get ready to cheer on local dancers as they jitterbug, lindy hop, and jive into our hearts at the 12th annual Dancing with the Vernon Stars.

Presented by Lake City Casinos Vernon, this year’s event will see eight couples stepping out onto the ballroom floor at the Prestige Vernon Lodge and Conference Centre on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in support of the North Okanagan Hospice Society.

“The kick off to our 2019 event was launched in April with the exciting announcement that Lake City Casinos will be our title sponsor again this year. Our partnership with them is a key component to the success of this gala evening and we are thrilled that they continue to support our work at Hospice House,” said Ruth Edwards, Executive Director of NOHS. “In addition to Lake City Casinos, we sincerely thank all of our sponsors, dancers, judges, coaches and volunteers for their generosity, as we could not do this premiere fundraiser for Hospice without the support of a caring community.”

The event showcases local dancers with big hearts and the drive to raise funds through their own activities this spring and summer. All dance couples are asked to raise $7,500 which will contribute to the North Okanagan Hospice Society’s overall net fundraising goal of $150,000. Tickets for the event can be purchased on Ticket Seller by mid-August.

The 2019 Dancers are:

Dr. Aisha Manji and Dr. Nicholas Half – Dr. Manji is a Family Physician and Dr. Half is an Obstetrician.

Carolyn and Heath Fletcher – Carolyn is a baker at the Hot Bread Shoppe and Heath is Co-Founder of Sproing Creative.

Lauren and Mitchal Derksen – Lauren is a piano teacher at the Vernon Community Music School and Mitchal is Owner of NUMU Consulting.

Mary-Ann Reid and Mayor Victor Cumming – Mary-Ann is a Therapist at the Interior Health Authority and Victor is the Mayor of Vernon.

Michele Hill and Paul Sterritt – Michele is owner of Hill Environmental Ltd. and Paul works at Bigfoot Industries and the Armstrong-Spallumcheen Fire Department.

Michelle and Rob Cesario – Michelle and Rob are the owners of Allegria Homes.

Tamara and Clayten Kayle – Tamara and Clayten are the owners of the Little Miracles Preschool and Clayten is also an Inside Sales Agent at O’Keefe 3% Realty.

Richard Chippendale and Dave MacDonald – Richard owns the Iron Heart Gym and his friend, Dave, is a Power Engineer at Tolko Industries Ltd.

The same group of coaches will be providing instruction to this year’s dance teams who include Heather Stranks and Jens Goerner of City Dance, Tracy Kaye Holly of TKH Dance Company and Olivia Grayce of SODANCE Vernon.

The 2019 event judges will be Sean Ling-Allen, owner of Curlew Orchard and winner of 2018 DWTVS Judges’ and Fan Favorite Awards; Charlene O’Brien, 2016 DWTVS competitor; and Sarah Podollan, dance instructor at Accentz Dance Studio in Vernon.

If you would like to become involved as a sponsor, provide a donation for the silent auction or to support one of the dance teams, please contact Gina Watson, Event Coordinator at 250-307-2444.

North Okanagan Hospice Society is a registered charity that operates a 12-bed palliative care facility in Vernon for residents of the North Okanagan. The North Okanagan Hospice Society is a contracted partner with Interior Health and was incorporated in 1984 in Vernon as a charitable organization with the purpose of supporting those with a palliative diagnosis, their loved ones and the bereaved. Initially formed as a small volunteer organization with a visiting program, the Society is currently recognized as a leader in the development and delivery of comprehensive hospice palliative care services in British Columbia.

