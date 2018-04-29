Valerie Rogers works on her award-winning Wildlife and Nature Artwork on display at Courtyard Gallery in Enderby until May 26. Focusing on the work of local artists only, Courtyard Gallery offers a wide variety of fine art by artists and artisans. (Photo submitted)

Courtyard alive with award-winning nature work

Valerie Rogers’ work is on display at Courtyard Gallery in Enderby until May 26

Enderby Courtyard Gallery presents Valerie Rogers’ award-winning Wildlife and Nature Artwork in their gallery from April 25 to May 26.

Focusing on the work of local artists only, Courtyard Gallery offers a wide variety of fine art by artists and artisans. They are located at 907 Belvedere St. in Enderby with the large poppy murals in the courtyard. The gallery is open Tuesday to Saturday from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

 

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Artist adds whimsy to Nadine’s

Just Posted

Evacuation order for Killiney Beach properties

Twelve properties along Westside Road are affected by evacuation due to slope instability

Freshet leads to village preparations

Lumby encourages residents to prepare as spring freshet is underway and rain is in forecast

Prescribed burns set for Lumby region

Burns to take place at South Fork and Satellite Hill, weather depending, between April 30 and May 14

Travis Fox gets three years in crash that killed two women

McKimm sentenced Fox to three years in a federal pen for each impaired driving causing death charge.

Vernon Day of Mourning asks us all to remember those who have fallen

There were 158 work-related deaths in B.C. in 2017

VIDEO: B.C. Interior battles flooding as washouts close highways

Merritt, Cache Creek put on flood watch as hot temperatures melt mid-level snow packs

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Minnesota Wild interim GM a Comox Valley product

Brent Flahr, of Courtenay, steps in after team cuts ties with Chuck Fletcher

Man charged after knife slashing spree in Downtown Eastside

Police said four people were injured after allegedly unprovoked attacks

Gun that killed healer matches one bought by B.C. man killed in Peru

Sebastian Woodroffe, 41, purchased the gun on April 3, authorities confirm

On Day of Mourning, Fernie remembers victims of ammonia leak tragedy

“We can never forget the men we lost,” said Fernie Mayor Mary Giuliano

Nicholas Butcher found guilty of second-degree murder of yoga instructor

12-member Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury delivered verdict Saturday after five hours of deliberation

Tackling reconciliation: Group tries to understand Indigenous perspectives

Reconciliation is about forming relationships with local First Nation communities, says organizers

8 women and 2 men killed in Toronto van attack: coroner

The dead ranged in age from 22 to 94 and included a student from South Korea and a man from Jordan

Most Read

  • Courtyard alive with award-winning nature work

    Valerie Rogers’ work is on display at Courtyard Gallery in Enderby until May 26