COVID-19 cancels more Vernon, Penticton, Cranbrook concerts

The Contenders and Colin James postponed until 2021

A couple of big names have had to postpone plans to visit the Okanagan this fall.

Colin James and The Contenders had shows scheduled for November in the Interior, including at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre.

The 19th annual Contenders tour of the Okanagan/Interior with Valdy and Gary Fjellgaard will be postponed this year due to the pandemic. Valdy and Gary wish their audiences of the region all the very best of health and well being during this precarious time and look forward to a special 20th annual tour during the first week of November in 2021.

The Colin James Blues Trio was scheduled to play Vernon, Penticton and Cranbrook this November, but that has also been moved to Novermber 2021.

Most of the shows were nearly sold out, but could not go in due to the current health crisis and uncertainty surrounding live events for large gatherings, according to longtime promoter F.J. Hurtak, president/GM of Kootenay Concert Connection.

“The safety and well-being of our valued patrons, volunteers, venue staff members and musicians, is first and foremost in these unprecedented times,” Hurtak said, regretting the inconvenience.

James returns:

  • Penticton Cleland Theatre Nov. 13, 2021
  • Vernon Performing Arts Centre Nov. 14, 2021
  • Cranbrook Key City Theatre Nov. 15, 2021

Those with tickets are asked to hang onto them and all reserved seating will be honoured for the new dates next year.

For those patrons who cannot make the rescheduled shows, refunds are offered only until Oct. 31, 2020 at the ticket outlets.

“It is important to note, that any tickets returned for refund will be available to the general public for purchase at your respective box offices, so if you have tickets already and are planning on attending, keep them in a safe place until next year,” Hurtak said.

“Stay safe and stay healthy, and we all are looking forward to seeing you at the theatre,” said Hurtak.

EntertainmentLive music

