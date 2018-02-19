Ballet Jorgen dancers perform the vodka dance for Anastasia, which takes the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre stage Feb. 20. (Lawrence Ho photo)

Crook’s Corner

A slice of this week’s arts and entertainment happenings in the North Okanagan at a glance

Welcome to Crook’s Corner, a weekly video highlighting a selection of arts and entertainment happenings in the North Okanagan, hosted by The Morning Star arts and entertainment editor, Parker Crook.

Ballet Jörgen’s Anastasia Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m. Ballet Jorgen returns with their full-length story ballet, Anastasia. A Russian Grand Duchess, born to privilege, is cast out into a post-revolutionary world. What will become of her? This is the third show in the society’s dance series. Tickets are $45 adult, $42 senior and $40 for students and are available from the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca.

I Hate Hamlet Powerhouse Theatre. Feb. 21 to March 3 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 25 and March 3 at 2 p.m. TV reality star Andrew Rally moves to New York into John Barrymore’s apartment and lands the role of a lifetime playing Hamlet. The problem is, he hates Hamlet. Hilarity ensues when Barrymore’s ghost appears to coach Rally to fulfill his destiny. Tickets are $28 adult, $20 for students and are available from the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca.

Record City 3127 30th Ave., Vernon, 250-503-0038. Feb. 21 is Point Place with Youngbloods at 7 p.m. Feb. 24 is Orb Sceptre Throne and She Hangs Brightly. Tickets for each show are $10 advance, $15 at the door. Students are $10 and children 12-and-under for free.

Most Read