Crook’s Corner

Arts and entertainment highlights this week across the Okanagan

Kelowna: The Hunchback of Notre Dame atActors Studio and Dinner Theatre April 11-29, Wednesday to Sunday at 7:30 p.m., plus an additional Saturday matinee at 1 p.m. Tickets are $59.85 and up.

Salmon Arm: Meditation Park at Salmar Theatre. Runtime is 94 minutes. Rated G. Showtime is 7:30 p.m., April 13-19. Single ticket passes are $7.

Vernon: God is a Scottish Drag Queen II: The Second Coming at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. April 13. Showtime is 8 p.m. Tickets are available for $25 adult, $22 senior and $20 student and are available through the Ticket Seller, 250-549-7469, www.ticketseller.ca.

Penticton: Okanagan Fest of Ale. Tickets to the event are available online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com, or can be picked up person at the Valley First Box Office at the South Okanagan Events Centre. Single Day admission is $29 and a two-day weekend pass is $49 (inclusive of tax and fees). Groups of 12 or more enjoy 10 per cent off single day or weekend passes.

B.C. movie producer at the helm of upcoming film An Ordinary Man

Couple expecting baby lose home to fire

Armstrong community rallies around couple following fire, which RCMP have deemed suspicious

Park to bear Carlson’s name

Vernon property to be named after late environmentalist

Suspicious fires destroy Lumby home

Police and fire crews called to the same home twice in four hours

Fetal remains found in apartment parkade

Vernon RCMP and coroner investigating

Park unsafe for youth

LETTER: 11-year-old too scared to hang out in Polson Park

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. police officers disciplined following harassment complaint

Investigation looked at repored workplace and sexual harassment in one of Delta’s patrol platoons

Farmers’ market ready to go outdoors

Popular Vernon attraction opens for new outdoor season April 19

B.C. mom calls on doctors to let parents help their addicted kids

Report that says parents are overlooked in treating substance abuse reflects mother’s experience

B.C. professor jailed in Slovakia

David Scheffel is in jail in Slovakia facing charges of child pornography, sexual violence and arms trafficking

B.C. movie producer at the helm of upcoming film An Ordinary Man

Rick Dugdale and Enderby Entertainment make big moves in Hollywood

Armstrong man ticketed for doing 130 km/h in Sicamous 60 km/h zone

An Armstrong man is sans vehicle for a week after he was… Continue reading

Dayna Brons, trainer for Humboldt Broncos, dies in hospital

Her death brings the total number of dead to 16

