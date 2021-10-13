Curtain finally opens at Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre

One Acts grace historic stage: Change of Heart and Gift from the Sea

After a long hiatus due to COVID-19 Powerhouse Theatre is proud to announce a production of One Acts this month. Their One Acts show will showcase two Acts, Change of Heart and Gift from the Sea.

Change of Heart, written by Michael Poirier and directed by Emily MacArthur, tells the story of two sisters who have grown so comfortable with their routines that they’ve stopped truly seeing each other and the world around them. A sudden threat forces them to confront both their relationship and their way of life.

“It is a story about the possibility of profound change, and about the quieter moments that compel us to reconsider our perspectives. It is an especially poignant story in these challenging times, when we are looking for a little more connection, community, and hope,” Powerhouse marketing director Emily MacArthur said.

Gift from the Sea is a full-face mask performance based on the classic Celtic legend of the Selkie Bride. Times of the year that are magic, like the full moon, allow the seals that swim off the rugged shores of the coast of Ireland, Scotland, and Wales to transform into women who dance wildly through the night. Sometimes the night ends unexpectedly.

“In this original, whimsical continuation of the legend, retribution is offered to redeem the past. A girl, transformed into a seal, embarks on a journey to find her mother and herself,” MacArthur said “With larger-than-life masks and puppets, the story is pure magic.”

The performances run Oct. 20 – 23 and Oct. 27-30 at 7:30 p.m. with 2 p.m. matinées Oct. 24 and 31.

Tickets are available at ticketseller.ca or at from the Ticket Seller Box Office, 3800 – 33rd St.

