Theatre B.C.’s Mainstage 2022 is coming to the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre from July 11 to 15. (File photo)

Curtain opens on B.C.’s best theatre in Vernon

Kelowna, Nanaimo, Williams Lake and 2 Fraser Valley productions take the stage

Five winning productions from across the province will take the stage in Vernon over five days this summer.

Theatre B.C.’s Mainstage 2022 is coming to the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre from July 11 to 15.

Nanaimo Theatre Group, Williams Lake, Theatre Kelowna and two from the Fraser Valley Zone will be featured as live theatre is welcomed back.

“Live theatre at its best,” said co-chairs Adele Kuyek and Richard Kerton.

“We are so proud to be hosting this event in Vernon at the Performing Arts Centre. It is Theatre B.C.’s 90th anniversary and we are going to celebrate and show the province what an incredible amount of talent we have here in B.C.”

Tickets can be bought at the Ticket Seller with discounts for a five-day package, visit ticketseller.ca.

There will also be workshops held by professionals in the theatre world throughout the week. From directing to acting, stage make-up, projection, play writing, plus for those who are interested in theatre but definitely don’t want to be on stage – an introduction to theatre, which showcases the areas that are behind the scenes, but which ultimately make a production happen. Visit theatrebc.org/workshop-registrations-for-mainstage-2022/.

“We are so thrilled to be back. Please come and support live theatre.”

Any ticket holder will be entitled to attend the Green Room (live dancing and bevies) after the show and the coffee critique the next day, led by adjudicator Fran Gebhard, where she will address the production from the night before.

“An incredible way to validate your thoughts about the production, learn new ways to tweak the production and generally just take part in the learning aspect of theatre.”

Arts and EntertainmentVernon

