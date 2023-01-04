Curtain opens on Cabaret auditions in Vernon

Some lead and supporting roles need filling for a fierce, meaty musical finally taking the stage.

Big Apple Productions is once again gearing up to present Cabaret this spring.

“Three years late, but better late than never,” said director Melina Schein.

The show was set to open in 2020, but the pandemic closed the curtain on the production before it even got started.

Schein is thrilled to bring Cabaret back, but needs to fill a few roles first.

While many of the 2019 original cast are returning to their roles, auditions are getting underway for new local talent.

Auditions take place at Valley Vocal Arts Studio, in person, by appointment Jan. 14-15. Email melinascheinmusic@gmail.com.

Staged in a nightclub, as the 1930s draw to a close, Cabaret explores the dark, heady, and tumultuous life of Berlin’s natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich.

Cabaret takes the stage June 7 to 18 with rehearsals beginning in March.

“We hope to create a world that represents the diversity of Big Apple Productions,” said Schein. “As such, we both welcome and encourage actors of all races, ethnicities and gender identities to audition for all available roles.”

Available roles are:

• Sally Bowles (lead), vocal range: low A to high C (soprano), female 20s-30s

• Fräulein Köst (supporting lead), vocal range: low A flat to high F (mezzo), female 20s-30s

• The Kit Kat Girls and Boys (supporting ensemble with solo opportunities), flexible vocal range, highly dance-intensive roles

For live auditions, prepare 32 bars of a song (does not have to be from Cabaret unless requested), one three-minute (or less) monologue, and come to the audition with your sheet music and let the producers know if you play any musical instruments.

