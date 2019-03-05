Dallas Smith, Dean Brody tour to stop in Penticton

Friends Don’t Let Friends Tour Alone Tour to stop at SOEC

Country music stars Dallas Smith (pictured) and Dean Brody will bring their Friends Don’t Let Friends Tour Alone tour to the SOEC Oct. 25. (Photo: Youtube)

Dallas Smith and Dean Brody are pairing up for the Friends Don’t Let Friends Tour Alone tour and will touch down in Penticton on their way across Canada.

The tour, which starts in Ontario on Sept. 18, is making a stop at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Oct. 25.

Smith and Brody have multiple JUNO and CCMA Awards to their credit and are among the most celebrated artists in Canadian country music.

New music is on the immediate horizon from both artists heading into the summer festival season and tour with Smith’s EP The Fall due March 15, which includes his latest chart-topping single, Rhinestone World. Brody will drop a new single March 8, titled Whiskey in a Teacup, followed by a new EP in April.

Smith’s knack for chart-topping singles has him credited as the first and only Canadian country artist in the Nielson BDS era to have four consecutive No. 1 singles from the same album, and six in total, surpassing Shania Twain on both fronts.

Brody’s compelling songwriting abilities have also led to record-breaking stats as well, such as the title, and an award, for the number-one-selling digital Canadian country single of all-time, while showcasing his unparalleled ability to bring storytelling to the forefront of country music.

Special guests Chad Brownlee and MacKenzie Porter will join Brody and Smith on the national tour.

Tickets go on sale March 8 at 10 a.m. at www.livenation.com and www.valleyfirsttix.com.

VIP tickets for the show include intimate performances and meet-and-greets with Brody and Smith as well as early access to merchandise and a gift bag.

