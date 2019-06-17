Avery Shoaf, left, City Dance co-owner Heather Stranks and Mike Hall, right, from the Rust Valley Restorers TV show get ready for Dancing with the Shuswap Stars. Stranks will be partnering both men as they go head-to-head for dancing bragging rights. (Photo by Cheryl Peterson of Promise Photography)

Dancing with Shuswap Stars attracts Rust Valley Restorers

TV show stars join quest to hone some fancy footwork

A new crop of contestants will soon be practising their moves for the 2019 Dancing with the Shuswap Stars, which takes place this fall.

Sure to draw much attention to this year’s event will be stars from the reality TV show Rust Valley Restorers, Mike Hall and Avery Shoaf. Bringing their film crew with them to rehearsals and to the main event is sure to raise the profile of this year’s dance. The pair are both glad to support the beneficiary of this year’s event, the Shuswap Hospice Society.

Other high profile local stars this year include a surgeon, veterinarians, business owners, a boxer and a well- known local DJ.

City Dance instructors will be putting this year’s dancers through their paces in preparation for the Nov. 22 event at the SASCU Recreation Centre.

Tickets for this year’s event will go on sale in late September. A portion of the tickets will be reserved for the dancers, instructors and sponsors, but at least half the tickets will once again be available for purchase by the general public.

Read more: In photos: Shuswap Stars shine on the dance floor

Read more: Dancing with the Shuswap Stars sold out

Read more: Dancers don dance shoes to prepare for popular Shuswap fundraiser

Once again City Dance is a major sponsor of this event with their instructors contributing many hours of lessons to polish up the dance routines of the contestants. This year five couples will compete in the amateur division and six individuals will compete with their instructors in the pro-am division.

Besides the dance competition, the audience will be able to shake it out on the dance floor to the live band the Lake Monsters who are back by popular demand. There will also be showcase performances by Shuswap Dance to keep the audience entertained. Refreshments will be served throughout the night. The audience will also be able to purchase $5 stars during the night, voting for their favourite dancers and raising money for the Shuswap Hospice Society.

Following the success of last year’s live online streaming of the event, the public will once again be able to watch the entire evening from home and cast their votes online through the secure website. Online votes will be added to the audiences star votes to determine the overall winners in each category.

Dancers for 2019 –

Couples amateur division:

Josh and Joanna Bickle, owners of Integrity Roofing

Jay and Lennie Thurgood, veterinarians

Sicamous RCMP Officer Wade Fisher and his wife Jeanie

Doctor Janice Journeau and her husband Alan

Columbia Shuswap Regional District Chief Financial Officer Jodi Pierce and her husband Cliff

Pro-am division:

Mike Hall and Avery Shoaf, stars from Rust Valley Restorers reality TV show

Patrick Riley, DJ from EZ Rock radio station

Martina Bopp, owner of Martina’s Barber Shop

Bonnie Van De Vosse, owner of Touch’A Texas

Peggy Maerz, owner of Bulldog Boxing

Each amateur will be paired with one of City Dancers pro instructors including Jens and Simone Goerner, Heather Stranks, Orlando Robertson and Markus Jaeger.

Keep up to date with this event by following “Dancing with the Shuswap Stars” of Facebook!

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Instructor Simone Goerner and EZ Rock DJ Patrick Ryley will be competing in the Pro-am division of Dancing with the Shuswap Stars. (Photo by Cheryl Peterson of Promise Photography)

Josh and Joanne Bickle, owners of Integrity Roofing, are competing in this year’s Dancing with the Shuswap Stars’ couples amateur division. (Photo by Cheryl Peterson of Promise Photography)

Previous story
Down the Rabbit Hole: Cirque comes to Kelowna

Just Posted

UPDATE: Logging truck spill cleared east of Lumby

Accident happened between McInnes Road and Rawlings Lake Road

Community comes together for Easter Seals Camp Winfield

On June 15, the community of Lake Country came out to help raise funds for Easter Seals Camp Winfield

PHOTOS: Vernon Community Music School hosts “Hootenanny Hoedown”

The music school hosted their annual year-end country fair on June 7

Dancing with Shuswap Stars attracts Rust Valley Restorers

TV show stars join quest to hone some fancy footwork

Armstrong gathering for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls

Memorial Park gathering on June 22 will honour women with speakers and roundtable discussions

PHOTOS: Elusive ‘ghost whale’ surfaces near Campbell River

Ecotourism operator captures images of the rare white orca

Officials remain optimistic in the face of closure of Shuswap’s Waterway Houseboats

Sicamous mayor and chamber of commerce concerned for staff who lost jobs

A Kelowna medical research company needs adults with autism spectrum disorder for a study

Three-hundred-fifty patients worldwide will participate in the study

B.C. church’s Pride flag defaced for second time in 12 days

Delta’s Ladner United Church says it will continue to fly the flag for Pride month

Vehicle smashes sign and cars in a parking lot in South Okanagan

Driver of a Ford Expedition lost control, crashing into two other vehicles

RAMA and Migrants Rights Network supporters protest for enhanced labour rights amongst migrant workers

‘I benefit from people who come and do the work that we can’t find other Canadians to do’

Michael McDonald to play in the Okanagan

The five-time Grammy Award winner has sold out Mission Hill Family Estate Winery

Police probe report of shooting as Raptors rally continues

There were reports of a woman being injured at the event that celebrates the team’s NBA title win

Fatal motorcycle crash in South Okanagan

Motorcycle operator drove into a barb wire fence on Enterprise Way before stopping

Most Read