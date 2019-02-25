David Foster to perform at Kelowna’s Mission Hill Winery

Tickets for all the winery’s summer series are available soon.

David Foster is among the performers annouced this week for the Mission Hill Family Estate’s concert series.

Concerts for the 2019 season include: internationally renowned RAIN: A Tribute to The Beatles on Sunday, June 16; multi-million-selling singer-songwriter Michael McDonald on Sunday, July 21; and a special performance for Mission Hill Privilege Members on Tuesday, July 9 with legendary Canadian musician, composer and producer David Foster.

READ ALSO: FOSTER FETED FOR PHILANTHROPY

Tickets for all performances other than David Foster go on sale to the public on Thursday, March 14, at 10 a.m at missionhillwinery.com. Members of Mission Hill’s Privilege Wine Club will have advance access to tickets for all performances, including David Foster, beginning March 11.

“Mission Hill’s outdoor Amphitheatre offers a concert experience unlike any other in the Okanagan,” said Darryl Brooker, president of Mission Hill Family Estate, in a press release.

“Its intimate hilltop location, backdropped with sweeping vineyard views, offers an unparalleled experience – especially when paired with world-class cuisine and Mission Hill’s award-winning wines. We’re thrilled to welcome another season of incredible performers to the winery this summer.”

In addition to the musical performances, Mission Hill is also offering a range of Experiential Concert Packages, including several 4-course dinner options and Concert + Reception experiences. These events are once again expected to sell out quickly, as the Mission Hill concerts have become a hallmark of summer in the Okanagan Valley.

