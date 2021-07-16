Denim on the Diamond returns to Kelowna in the fall

The event will be held on Oct. 2 at King’s Stadium in downtown Kelowna

Denim on the Diamond will be returning to Kelowna this fall after being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The music festival will be held at King’s Stadium in downtown Kelowna on Oct. 2 from noon to 11 p.m. Tickets are on sale now and launch-day pricing is available for the first 500 people. Hunter Brothers, a five-brother country music band, will headline the event. JJ Wilde, Yukon Blonde, Moontricks, The Royal Foundry, Shawnee Kish, DJ Invizible and Teigen Gayse will also be part of the 2021 lineup.

“We’re so excited to be bringing this line-up to Kelowna – we’ve all been extremely patient, adhering to the public health guidelines, and we see this event as a great opportunity for people to reconnect with family & friends,” said Kurt Jory, who is organizing the event along with Mitch Carefoot.

Participants can also enjoy local food trucks, activities, games and drinks from local vendors at the festival.

“Our goal is to create a space where everyone is welcome, everyone feels safe and we’re able to celebrate overcoming the hardships the pandemic has brought to people,” said Jory.

Those interested in the event can visit denimonthediamond.com for more information.

READ MORE: Free community activities return to Kelowna’s parks

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Live music back at Kelowna’s Waterfront Park

@paulatr12

paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

