Documentary explores B.C. rainforest

The Valhalla Wilderness Society and the North Okanagan Naturalists’ Club screens Primeval: Enter the Incomappleux at the Vernon Public Library April 25. (Photo submitted)

From award-winning documentary filmmaker Damien Gillis (Fractured Land, Oil in Eden) and Valhalla Wilderness Society comes a film of breathtaking beauty, Primeval: Enter the Incomappleux.

Filmed on location deep in the heart of B.C.’s Selkirk Mountains, this 20-minute documentary is the story of the majesty, magic and endurance of one of the world’s last truly intact temperate rainforests — the incomparable Incomappleux.

Following an expedition of conservationists, biologists and wilderness explorers, Gillis documents the nature and history of this unique place — replete with 2,000-year-old trees and rare lichens — along with a plan to preserve it through a new Provincial or National park, the Selkirk Mountain Caribou Park Proposal.

Primeval: Enter the Incomappleux screens at the Vernon Public Library April 25 hosted by the Valhalla Wilderness Society and North Okanagan Naturalists’ Club. Admission by donation. Doors open 6:15 p.m.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.