The Valhalla Wilderness Society and the North Okanagan Naturalists’ Club screens Primeval: Enter the Incomappleux at the Vernon Public Library April 25. (Photo submitted)

Documentary explores B.C. rainforest

The Valhalla Wilderness Society and the North Okanagan Naturalists’ Club present Primeval

From award-winning documentary filmmaker Damien Gillis (Fractured Land, Oil in Eden) and Valhalla Wilderness Society comes a film of breathtaking beauty, Primeval: Enter the Incomappleux.

Filmed on location deep in the heart of B.C.’s Selkirk Mountains, this 20-minute documentary is the story of the majesty, magic and endurance of one of the world’s last truly intact temperate rainforests — the incomparable Incomappleux.

Following an expedition of conservationists, biologists and wilderness explorers, Gillis documents the nature and history of this unique place — replete with 2,000-year-old trees and rare lichens — along with a plan to preserve it through a new Provincial or National park, the Selkirk Mountain Caribou Park Proposal.

Primeval: Enter the Incomappleux screens at the Vernon Public Library April 25 hosted by the Valhalla Wilderness Society and North Okanagan Naturalists’ Club. Admission by donation. Doors open 6:15 p.m.

 

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Jazz Society features two shows in on week

Just Posted

Vernon pizza shop robbed again

Business owner feels targeted

Canada a land of dreams for community champion

Abdil Jalil Chtaibi is the Respect Works Here Community Champion for April

Radiothon back for more

Sun FM Radiothon in Vernon has raised $673,450 for the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation

Truck mirror swipes Enderby teen walking home

Family looking for vehicle involved in alleged April 8 incident on Mabel Lake Road

Lake Country bunny sanctuary asks for donations for vaccine

A GoFundMe has been started for the Warren Peace Bunny Sanctuary in Oyama

Dragoons receive training vehicles

Seven Tactical Armoured Patrol Vehicles arrive in Vernon Tuesday

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Documentary explores B.C. rainforest

The Valhalla Wilderness Society and the North Okanagan Naturalists’ Club present Primeval

Health committee cheers idea of national pharmacare program, but cost an issue

Conservative health critic Marilyn Gladu says she fears costs could be far higher than $19 billion

Canada’s oldest blood donor says it’s all gain, no pain after decades of giving

Great-grandmother and Coquitlam, B.C., resident has been donating blood since the late 1940s

Union says Trump bullying threatens hundreds of B.C. pulp mill jobs

Fear mounts that new U.S. anti-dumping duties could price Catalyst mills out of business

B.C. real estate regulator to undergo NDP review

B.C. real estate agents were self-regulated until 2016, when BC Liberals appointed superintendent

Man accused of Abbotsford school stabbing hearing voices, intensely paranoid

Lawyer says Gabriel Klein not fit to stand trial in May because of deteriorating mental state

Advocate questions use of traps after raccoon gnaws paw off

Adult raccoon was rescued by Critter Care Wildlife Society after being found with trap stuck on paw

Most Read