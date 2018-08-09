Documentary workshop hits Okanagan College Vernon campus

DOC BC is partnering with Telus Storyhive to deliver an experiential hands-on documentary filmmaking workshop through the directing, producing and editing lenses.

Participants will learn about the craft of documentary filmmaking and practice using equipment such as cameras, microphone and lenses at the Aug. 18 workshop at Okanagan College’s Vernon campus, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This full-day workshop will be led by two well-established filmmakers, Kevin Eastwood and Arun Fryer, who have extensive experience instructing diverse audiences and solid body of work under their belts.

Eastwood is an award-winning director and producer. Most recently he directed After the Sirens, a documentary for CBC Television about the epidemic of PTSD among paramedics. Other credits as director include The Death Debate, a behind-the-scenes look at the landmark Supreme Court of Canada case on physician assisted-dying, and Emergency Room: Life + Death at VGH, a documentary series that scored record-breaking ratings for Knowledge Network and won Leo Awards for Best Documentary Series and The People’s Choice Award for Favourite TV Series.

Related: Okanagan paramedics in focus for After the Sirens documentary

His credits as a producer include the CBC drama series The Romeo Section; the movies Preggoland, Fido and The Delicate Art of Parking and the documentary features Vancouver: No Fixed Address, Haida Gwaii: on the edge of the world, Oil Sands Karaoke and Eco-Pirate: The Story of Paul Watson.

Fryer is an award-winning filmmaker and media producer from Vancouver. Fryer has produced numerous films and videos, including the indie feature thriller Cadence, and directed the documentary short Before She’s Gone. He also received the Vancouver Mayor’s Arts Award for Emerging Artist in Film and Media, served for two years on the board of directors for DOC BC, and recently completed a TEDxTalk based on his experience with Before She’s Gone.

In addition to teaching at Vancouver Film School and Reel 2 Real International Film Festival for Youth, Fryer is currently developing a feature documentary titled MUNAY: Dreaming the Jungle about a Shaman from Ecuadorian Amazon fighting to protect his land, and his latest production is the sci-fi drama ‘The Shipment’, premiering later this summer.

The event is free for DOC BC members and Storyhive alumni, $40 for non-members and $20 for students and low income. Early bird prices are $30 and $10, respectively. Tickets include snacks, refreshments and a light lunch and are available online at docworkshopvernon.eventbrite.ca.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.