“Dr. Bonnie Henry” by Linda Kuraoka will greet visitors to the Village Gallery art show Beyond the Mask, in Lumby, which is on until Aug. 29. (Robin Ledrew photo)

Dr. Henry art opens Lumby exhibit

Paper mache creation greets guests at Beyond the Mask show

A paper mache statue of Dr. Bonnie Henry is welcoming guests to a North Okanagan art gallery.

The Village Gallery in Lumby launched its latest art show, Beyond the Mask, which opened Aug. 3 (B.C. Day). Upon entrance, visitors are greeted by the province’s top doctor — sort of — and urged to follow proper public health initiatives.

With some helpful tips, the almost lifelike Henry encourages guests to: “Be kind, be calm and be safe.”

Dr. Henry, named the Master of Public Health, also urges: “Wash your hands, do not touch your face, stay home if you are ill,” and “Bend the curve, not the rules.”

Dr. Bonnie Henry was created by Linda Kuraoka, and will greet visitors to the Village Gallery art show, which is on until Aug. 29.

The Collection of Pandemic Quarantine Art 2020 features work from artists as near as Lake Country and as far as Newfoundland, all taken from the Facebook page A World of Hearts.

The Collection of Pandemic Quarantine Art 2020 have been assembled and put together by Lumby resident Ernie Hurd.

READ MORE: Lumby art shows heart beyond the mask

READ MORE: Artists sought to fill stage at Vernon theatre

art exhibitCoronavirus

