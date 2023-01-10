Drag brunch sells out in Enderby

Ella Lamoureux is coming back to the North Okanagan, since visiting at Christmas, for a sold-out drag brunch in Enderby Jan. 14. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

A couple of drag queens are excited to entertain Enderby and the community is evidently excited to have them.

Following a string of sold out events, Rebellious Unicorns has added another to its belt at the Small Axe Roadhouse Saturday, Jan 14.

Ella Lamoureux is back to entertain and delight, and she’s bringing Kelowna favourite Alexa Nerezza with her for the drag brunch.

“We’re so excited for another sold out show in Enderby,” said Dustyn Baulkham, executive producer of Rebellious Unicorns. “Enderby always shows up with energy and excitement for the show, and the Small Axe provides an amazing venue and food!”

Lucky for those that missed out this time, tickets have just been released to the follow-event on April 15.

Rebellious Unicorns (RU) is an Okanagan-based 2SLGTBQ+-focused event and production company. With over five years of experience in event planning, RU has become a backbone of the 2SLGTBQ+ landscape in Canada. Feature events include Fruitcake, a dance party series, Peak Pride, a mountain-based Pride Festival (hosts: SilverStar, Sun Peaks, Mt. Washington, Red Mountain), and the MX, a queer networking event. With multiple new projects in the works, including a stage show and music event series, RU is poised to continue growing well into the future. For more information and event details, visit Rebelliousunicorns.com.

Lamoureux is one of the founding performers of the Kelowna drag scene. From Kelowna’s Next Drag Superstar drag competition, Embodiment, #2muffs1collr, to recent star on Call Me Mother Season 1, she has carved out her place as one of the most influential and stunning drag performers in Kelowna. A makeup artist by trade, Lamoureux will eternally tease you with her beauty. But, watch out if you displease her — that tongue is quick and sharper than you think! She’s generally “as sweet as cherry pie” and she brings so much love and joy to the community.

A veteran of the Kelowna drag scene, Nerezza is known for her punk rock style, anything with spikes, and her love of horrible dad jokes. A proud trans woman, she is a regular performer at Friends of Dorothy Lounge.

READ MORE: Drag brunch returning to Vernon pub

READ MORE: Children poked by needles in Vernon daycare playground

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

EntertainmentNorth Okanagan Regional District