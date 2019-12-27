Drag show to usher in New Year with love and inclusivity in Kelowna

Fruitcake: NYE will showcase four Kelowna-based drag queens and two DJs

Fruitcake: NYE will usher in the new decade on Dec. 31 starting at 9 p.m. (Contributed)

It’s “out with the old and in with the bold” at one Kelowna New Year’s event.

Fruitcake: NYE will welcome the 20s with a drag show and dance party on the third floor Gotham Night Club on Dec. 31, to begin the new decade with love and inclusivity.

The event will feature music from DJ ShAdo beginning at 9 p.m., before four Kelowna-based drag queens (Alexa Nerezza, Ella Lamoureaux, Freida Whales, and Sparkle) take centre stage leading up to the ball drop at midnight.

DJ Altair will take the booth after midnight and will keep the party going until 3 a.m.

The New Year’s Eve soirée will be the final in this year’s series of Fruitcake events, a monthly inclusive night club party conceived by Kelowna-based event production company Rebellious Unicorns.

“The Fruitcake series has been a tremendous success,” said Dustyn Baulkham, executive producer at Rebellious Unicorns. “We had so many people requesting one final party, and so Fruitcake: NYE was born.”

Tickets for Fruitcake: NYE are $35 and can be purchased here. The price includes a glass of bubbly at midnight, a slice of pizza and access to a New Year’s Eve themed interactive photobooth.

“Our local drag queens are such incredibly talented performers,” continued Baulkham. “Combined with music by DJs ShAdo and Altair, I am so excited to celebrate the dawning of a new decade with members of the local LGBT2Q+ and our supportive friends and allies.”

