Drive-in, Shoparama and more spring into season in North Okanagan

There’s plenty to do in the North Okanagan for the first weekend of April, finally.

Enderby’s Starlight Drive-In season opens Friday and Saturday nights with the single feature of Spiderman: No Way Home at 7:30 p.m. Advance purchase tickets are available at ticketseller.ca.

Shoparama is back with entrepreneurs, crafters, entertainment, door prizes and a concession Saturday 10-7 and Sunday 10-5 at the Vernon Rec Centre. The event is free, but cash donations are urged for the Food Bank kettle. There will also be a special performance by the Vernon Girls Trumpet Band Alumni at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

Rockin’ into spring is a gem market at the Vernon Museum Saturday, 10-3 with the Vernon Lapidary and Mineral Club.

It’s also the last weekend of spring break, which will see a ton of activity up at SilverStar Mountain Resort. Peak Pride is taking place, Andrew Allen plays April 2, Chipko Jones April 3, there’s adventure camps for kids, rental sale, April 3 passholder BBQ and more. Plus the Sovereign2SilverStar Ski Marathon takes place April 2-3.

Alex Cuba performs with the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra Saturday, April 2 at 7:30 p.m. at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. But prior to that the Okanagan Symphony Youth Orchestra Composer Reading Session takes the stage from 2:30 to 5 p.m.

There’s also a tack sale at the Armstrong Curling Club April 2, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free admission. Advance table rentals $30 private sale or $60 for a business. Contact Nancy at 250-546-9922 to be part of the fundraiser for the BC Interior Morgan Horse Club.

UBCO Beats performs at Creekside Theatre in Lake Country Saturday, 7 p.m.

A Ukrainian Egg Decorating fundraiser takes place at the Vernon Community Arts Centre April 2 and 3, from 9:30-12:30 and 1:30-4:30. Minimum $50 donation per person, suitable for ages seven and up, Register at the Arts Centre or call 250-542-6343.

Prior to the weekend, Big Little Lions take the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre stage Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Derek Muller,award-winning YouTube content creator, presents a Zoom webinar on How do we know what’s true? on Thursday, March 31. It is part of UBC Okanagan’s distinguished speaker series at 7 p.m. Register at speakers.ok.ubc.ca.

The Armstrong Spallumcheen Museum and Arts Society’s 29th annual Giant Book Sale returns April 2-8, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and April 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is also open Friday night, April 1, from 6-8 p.m., for ASMAS members.

Following a February fire at a neighbouring business, the Vernon Towne Theatre reopens April 11.

“For April and early May we will just be open on Mondays and for private rentals. We will use that time to train up some new staff and get all our supplies ordered in,” the Theatre recently announced.

“Still no word at all from insurance, so sharing the GoFundMe is still really helpful since start up costs and replacing all the damaged concession items will be a big outlay.”

Donations can be made online at gofund.me/eb23c29e.

Monday Night at the Arts will feature Love Sarah April 11. Then the Vernon Paddle Film Festival plays April 12 at 7 p.m. Tickets at Expressions of Time.

The Vernon Farmers’ Market season starts April 14 at Kal Tire Place.

