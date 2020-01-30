Pre-sale tickets are finished Friday, Jan. 31, for the 12th annual metal fest in Armstrong. (Morning Star file photo)

Early birds get the horns for Armstrong MetalFest

Friday is last chance to get pre-sale tickets for 12th annual metal music festival

Planning is well underway for the province’s largest and loudest event as it prepares to enter its 12th year this July and, headbangers, listen up, tomorrow is the last chance to score pre-sale tickets.

Every year, for the past 11 years, around 700 metalheads from Canada and the United States have taken up temporary residence at the Hassen Arena in Armstrong for the weekend to partake in the festivities celebrating all things music.

Armstrong MetalFest has seen renowned headliners such as Katakylsm, Cattle Decapitation, Archspire and Beyond Creation take the stage alongside emerging artists from across North America.

Hosted by West Metal Entertainment, a non-profit society, the festival has been deemed as a can’t-miss by metal magazines and Canadian media outlets.

Festivalgoers can save some cash for extra merch by snapping up tickets before prices jump nearly $40 Saturday, Feb. 1. Day passes are also available.

For more information on the July 17 festival, visit armstrongmetalfest.ca.

