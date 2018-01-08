Enderby gallery showcases local talent

Valerie Pearson is Courtyard Gallery’s annual open exhibition people’s choice winner of 2017. This year, the exhibition runs Feb. 6 through March. 10. (Jette Russell photo)

That’s the motivation behind Enderby’s Courtyard Gallery upcoming annual open exhibition showcase, which runs Feb. 6 through March 10.

“Are you an artist? Do you draw, paint, create with clay, wood, metal or glass? Do you love your camera and take pictures. Courtyard Gallery in Enderby invites you to participate in its annual open exhibition showcasing the work of local artists,” a gallery spokesperson said in a release.

Each Artist is invited to submit up to 2 works of art, all of which must be for sale. Courtyard gallery is looking for original works no larger than 16 x 20 inches. Three dimensional pieces should be similar in size.

All submitting artists are guaranteed to have at least one piece hanging in the exhibition, with further numbers dependent upon the number of artists who submit.

Participants are required to be a member of The Enderby Artist’s Initiative. Membership or renewal is $20 for the year, with a $10 application fee.

Forms are available at the gallery, and should be dropped off by Jan. 23. Drop off artwork Feb. 2-3 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The official opening is slated for Feb. 10 from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. The public is invited to come to the opening to meet and greet visitors and have refreshments.

Enderby gallery showcases local talent

