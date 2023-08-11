Enderby lights it up with burnouts, bands and slick cars

The Detonators Car Club are bringing back a burnout competition to the Friday Night Lights Car Show Aug. 18. (Detonators photo)The Detonators Car Club are bringing back a burnout competition to the Friday Night Lights Car Show Aug. 18. (Detonators photo)

Enderby is revved for a Friday night of lights and action.

The city’s marquee event takes place downtown Friday, Aug. 18 from 5 to 8 p.m.

The Friday Night Lights Family Event and Car Show includes a free car show, live music, food trucks, kids entertainment, beer gardens and burnout competition.

Those wanting to show off their rides for the free car show need to register outside of Enderby City Hall starting at 3 p.m.

The burnout competition, hosted by the Detonators Car Club, takes place at 8 p.m. It is $20 and first-come, first-serve, and people can register outside Autowear Acessories.

“Tara, Autowear Accessories and the entire Detonators group have been doing a fantastic job coordinating all of the details for this year’s Burnout Competition,” said Vallerie Byrne, Enderby events coordinator.

The Enderby Farmers Market also takes place Friday morning from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and some vendors will be on site for the evening event.

Local businesses are also donating raffle table prizes.

