Enderby Entertainment’s Recon, starring Alexander Ludwig of History Channel’s show Vikings, is set to release Nov. 10, 2020. (IMDB)

Enderby producer set for release of Recon

Second World War story filmed in Vernon area to hit theatres ahead of Remembrance Day

The latest film from North Okanagan-born producer Rick Dugdale is set to release next month.

Enderby Entertainment’s Second World War film — based on U.S. Air Force veteran Richard Bausch’s best-seller Peace — was filmed around Dugdale’s hometown of Enderby and Vernon, including Allan Brook’s Nature Centre over the winter of 2017.

Starring Viking’s Alexander Ludwig, Sam Keeley and Franco Nero, Recon, based on true events, follows four American soldiers sent on a reconnaissance mission after they witness a murder of an innocent civilian at the hands of their platoon Sergeant.

The four are led by a local partisan whose loyalties are unclear. This adds to the terror and confusion felt by the soldiers as they are hunted by an unseen enemy.

Directed by Oscar-winner Robert David Port, the film sees soldiers debate their fates and life itself.

Recon comes on the heels of Enderby Entertainment’s Intrigo series — three-films shot in succession based on Swedish author Hakan Nesser’s novels. The first, Intrigo: Death of an Author, starring Sir Ben Kingsley, was released Jan. 17.

The film is set for a theatrical release Nov. 10 ahead of Remembrance Day and Veterans Day in the U.S.

READ MORE: Enderby producer continues to leave his mark

READ MORE: Enderby-born movie producer’s latest Hollywood film starring Ben Kingsley to hit theatres

