Enderby’s Splatsin prepares for musical production

Perfomances at the Tsm7aksaltn theater, the Red Barn Theater and the Armstrong Centennial Theater

Splatsin Tsm7akasaltn is practicing for the musical production titled Swati7 ra7 Skwast meaning “What is Your Name.”

The production will showcase Splatsin Band members in a variety of acting and singing roles as well as teachiSplng Splatsin members how to use lighting and sound equipment, costume design and production, and prop design and production.

There will be classes in rattle making, tule mat making, and sewing.

Swati7 ra7 Skwast is authored by Rosalind Williams, a Splatsin elder/teacher/mentor. It depicts a time when Splatsin was rich in tradition and culture and the impact of settlers on that world.

Tsi7kwa, a young Splatsin woman, is the main character. The story unfolds with 20 historical traditional and contemporary Splatsin songs.

The performances are free and at 7 p.m. on the following dates: June 20 & 21 at the Tsm7aksaltn outdoor theater, June 22 at the Red Barn Theater in Sicamous, and finally June 23 the Armstrong Centennial Theater.

A donation container will be at the entrance to each venue. All proceeds will go to the Splatsin Language Program.

Related: Splatsin companies earn BC Indigenous Business awards

Related: Splatsin Elder receives honorary degree

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Calling all Okanagan filmmakers: have your production screen in front of thousands

Just Posted

Vernon history in pictures

Flashback to the black and white days at the Vernon Golf Course

Enderby’s Splatsin prepares for musical production

Perfomances at the Tsm7aksaltn theater, the Red Barn Theater and the Armstrong Centennial Theater

Sidewalk swastika in Armstrong causes concern

Many residents have voiced their disgust on the Armstrong Community Forum

Business is booming in downtown Vernon

Improvements, record event attendance and 30 new businesses in 2018

Vernon workshops assist youth ADHD sufferers with art

Vernon ADHD Task Force is accepting submissions for Genius In Chaos: The Lived Experience of ADHD

New affordable homes now available to Peachland seniors

74 new one and two bedroom homes starting at $780

2.5 hectare Saliken Rd. wildfire is now controlled

No structures in danger at this time

Alberta man sings gospel as he watches his home burn in wildfire

Fires have forced more than 10,000 people out of their homes in the northern part of the province

Community comes through for Okanagan woman fighting leukemia

Fundraiser brings in $11,200, GoFundMe at $11,495 for Black Press saleswoman

Trial set for U.S. man accused in cold case killing of Vancouver Island couple

Man pleads not guilty, jury selection set for June 11

Developers enter agreement for Summerland housing project

Patrick Murphy and Emil Anderson Construction will work together on Hunters Hill project

Semi-trailer flips on Highway 5A south of Kamloops

DriveBC says the highway is down to single-lane traffic near Beresford Road

Late Okanagan philanthropist to be honoured with posthumous appointment to Order of British Columbia

Penticton’s David E. Kampe was recommended by the advisory committee before his passing on May 8

Summerland students to participate in blood drive

High school students will attend clinic in Penticton on June 13

Most Read