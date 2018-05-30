Energetic and uplifting

The exuberant Watoto Children’s Choir had their audience up off their seats clapping and dancing and singing along during their Tuesday, May 29, performance at the Five Corners Pentecostal Church. The show, featuring songs from the choir’s latest album, Signs & Wonders, was both energizing and educational, with videos shown in between musical numbers about the Watoto Child Care Ministries and the Watoto Village, which currently cares for approximately 3,000 orphaned and vulnerable children in Uganda. The Watoto Children’s Choir plays Revelstoke tonight, May 30, 7 p.m. at the Baptist Church. They’re at Vernon’s The Landing Church at 7 p.m. on June 1, and the East Hill Community Church at 6:30 p.m. on June 3. At 10 a.m. on June 3, the choir plays the Evangel Church in Kelowna. For more information about Watoto, including concert dates, visit watoto.com (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

