Ensemble to fill Vernon church with singing

The Ancora Women’s Ensemble is performing a concert at the Peace Lutheran Church Nov. 26

The Ancora Women’s Ensemble is celebrating 10 years of powerful music-making with an upcoming performance in Vernon.

The ensemble’s 10th-anniversary Concert of Wintersongs will fill the air with music at Peace Lutheran Church at 3 p.m. Nov. 26.

Founded in 2012 by director Terry Logan, the ensemble includes 14 singers from Vernon, Armstrong and Salmon Arm.

Featured on Saturday at the church will be member Sharon Kilistoff singing Tundra by Norwegian composer Ola Gjeilo, a piece that evokes the barren and beautiful landscape of northern Norway. Kilistoff, a voice student of Logan, was awarded the Canadian gold medal for an outstanding performance on her voice diploma exam.

Kilistoff is accompanied by Ancora’s two gifted accompanists, Jenn Britton (one of three charter members of the group) and Jen Poulin, who also accompany Dan Forrest’s arrangement of O Come All Ye Faithful as a duo.

Ardie Burnham, a provincial award winner and another of Logan’s students, sings the lyric solo on Psallam Deo by Richard Ewer, joined by Ancora.

Canadian composer Eleanor Dayle has been a favourite of Ancora’s and this concert presents two of her works: Each Child and The Angels Will Guide You Home.

The haunting lines of Moon of Wintertime and the exuberant In Dulci Jubilo (sung in the round) are two of many highlights on the program.

Tickets are available at Wentworth Music and at the door. Tickets are $20 for adults and free for children under 16.

Brendan Shykora

