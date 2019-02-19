Eric Carle’s Hungry Caterpillar crawls to Vernon

Three beloved stories by Eric Carle, award-winning children’s book illustrator and author, are retold on stage through the magic of black light and fanciful puppets.

The Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Society proudly presents Mermaid Theatre’s The Very Hungry Caterpillar & Other Eric Carle Favourites on Sunday, March 3 at 10 a.m. at for the final show in the 2018/19 SPOTLIGHT ‘First Stages’ Series.

“Dubbed our ‘No Shushing Season,’ parents are encouraged to let their little ones dance, sing, and chat along with the performers without the usual stresses of keeping quiet in theatre seats,” said Janelle Escott, the Performing Arts Centre’s marketing and community engagement director. “Bring the whole family for an afternoon of fun!”

Tickets for The Very Hungry Caterpillar & Other Eric Carle Favourites are $18 each, or $64 for a family of four and are available through the Ticket Seller Box Office at 549-SHOW (7469) or www.ticketseller.ca.

The Very Hungry Caterpillar follows the wonderful adventures of a very tiny and very hungry caterpillar as he eats his way through a variety of foods on his path to becoming a beautiful butterfly. High up in the sky, Little Cloud playfully transforms himself into various creatures, including a sheep, an airplane, a shark and more. The Mixed-Up Chameleon is bored and unhappy, sitting about predictably changing colour all day. Following an adventurous trip to the zoo, he attempts to emulate the beautiful animals he sees before concluding that there is value in his own unique self.

Adapted, designed and directed by Jim Morrow, with music by Steven Naylor and narration by Gordon Pinsent, the hour-long production features the imaginative approach to storytelling that has earned international recognition for Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia.

