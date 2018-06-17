Evening at Vernon Caetani Centre celebrates music and literature

Tom Wayman, John Lent and Mark Nishihara in Ballads, Bob Dylan and Beyond: The Music of Literature

The musical duo of John Lent and Mark Nishihara join with author Tom Wayman in a presentation that celebrates the interconnectedness of the literary and musical arts.

Lent, Nishihara and Wayman join forces to present Ballads, Bob Dylan and Beyond: The Music of Literature at the Caetani Centre Studio Gallery June 25.

“Their performance was originally developed in support of Wayman’s 2017 collection of poems about music, Helpless Angels,” said a Caetani Centre spokesperson in a release. “That volume, among its other concerns, muses on Wayman’s generation being the first in human history to be able to listen to any music they want, any time they want, any place they want.”

Lent and Nishihara recap some songs important to that generation, as well as the best of Lent’s own tunes from his start as a performer to the 21st Century.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Admission by donation.

