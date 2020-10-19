Exhibit pops up for another day in Vernon

Gambletron, along with Johnny Forever Nawracaj and Enderby’s own Zev Tiefenbach, are featured in the Build Up pop-up exhibition and performance extended today, Oct. 19 at the Caetani Centre. (Contributed)

Vernonites have one last chance to check out a sold-out show at the Caetani Centre.

Build Up, a pop-up exhibition and performance continues at the gallery and outdoor courtyard from noon to 5 p.m. today, Monday, Oct. 19.

Following sold out weekend performances, artists Johnny Forever Nawracaj, Gambletron and Zev Tiefenbach are returning.

“Thinking through the precarious materials that make up our built environment, this exhibition interweaves Nawracaj’s queer configurations with Tiefenbach’s social realism and Gambeltron’s experimental sound installations,” the Caetani Centre states.

Tiefenbach lives in the Enderby area where he makes kick-ass sourdough pizza for his family on Saturday nights. He enjoys picnic dinners at the beach in the summer and pick up hockey in the winter. You may see him stopped along the roadside photographing a billboard against dry grass.

Nawracaj is a nonbinary Polish-born multidisciplinary artist. Their practice weaves surrealist narrative through video, installation, digital collage and drag-inflected performance to explore labour and loss with a particular investment in these themes as a part of queer cultural production.

Forever often works collaboratively with sound artist Gambletron. In their ongoing performance, video and sounds series, the duo (miss)uses a variety of digital and analog communications technologies to address issues of place-making and access in queer and diasporic community contexts.

Guests are advised to dress for the weather and/or bring an umbrella. COVID-19 protocols are in effect with masks mandatory, social distancing and sanitizing stations at the gallery located at 3401 Pleasant Valley Rd.

