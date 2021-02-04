Quaaout Lodge in Chase. (quaaoutlodge.com/gallery/)

Quaaout Lodge in Chase. (quaaoutlodge.com/gallery/)

Explore B.C.’s Indigenous cuisine through this culturally rich TV series

Quest OutWest Wild Food will feature Quaaout Lodge in Chase and Okanagan Lavender and Herb Farm in Kelowna

By Elisia Seeber, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

NORTH SHORE NEWS

A documentary TV series which explores Indigenous cuisine and culture across British Columbia is set to launch its third season this month.

The new season of the culturally rich show, Quest OutWest Wild Food, will air on the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network on Feb. 11.

From the forests of Vancouver Island to the shores of the Okanagan, viewers are invited to follow host and producer Tracey Kim Bonneau as she stops to meet old friends and new, prepare tasty meals and share traditional knowledge.

Bonneau, who is Syilx/Okanagan Nation and lives in Penticton, said her passion to create and develop the documentary series had always been about “encapsulating a stunning cinematic journey of my people’s delectable Indigenous food traditions.”

“The series features my people’s beauty and resilience, rediscovery, and the celebration and the comeback of wild food in our homes,” she explained.

“For over half a century, Syilx customary food tradition practices were diminished, due to enforced colonial laws that outlawed food ceremonies, in Canada until 1951. These laws permanently damaged our customary dietary needs. Syilx people were denied access to our wild food gardens and traditional hunting grounds.”

She said things were now changing, and we were in a “very special time in history.”

“The cuisine prepared is shared by my guests’ accounts of foodie history,” said Bonneau. Stories of renewal, new health and traditions now being practised. Our Syilx traditions of respect and reciprocity is the core of my approach to engage the audience.”

After two successful seasons, there was still so much more to share that Bonneau couldn’t help but embark on a new season.

“In the spirit of reconciliation, I wanted to continue the journey to share the tremendous amount of good work being accomplished between Indigenous peoples and settlers, regarding our love and protection of wild and organic food systems,” she said.

“That was the topic of exploration with guests in Season 3.”

Viewers can expect to enjoy a colourful feast of interviews with elders, gardeners and historians located in the Okanagan and Secwepemc unceded territories of B.C.

“Stories range from the meeting of a chef and elder at the Quaaout Lodge in Chase, B.C., to an exquisite tour and organic meal at the Okanagan Lavender and Herb Farm in Kelowna, B.C.,” said Bonneau.

Over the seasons, Bonneau has written and produced more than 39 episodes and said while it takes an incredible number of exhausting hours to produce a series with an extremely limited budget, it was always worth it in the end.

“For me it’s about those magical moments when I complete an interview, pick-up shoot and then later view a rough cut … then cry quietly, realizing all the hard work to make this dream come true is …. truly happening,” she said.

“Of course, it’s the incredibly delicious food that I love to prepare and the meaningful conversations around the fire that inspire me to want to do this forever.”

For Bonneau, the production crew is more like a family and at the end of a season she always has “a feeling of sadness” in her heart.

“I always wonder if I will be so fortunate to do this again,” she said.

The documentary series has previously been recognized for its original rich culture. Bonneau garnered four Leo Award nominations for the show in the Motion Picture Arts & Sciences Foundation of British Columbia’s annual awards program.

Watch episodes of Quest OutWest Wild Food on APTN.

READ MORE: Indigenous artist wanted to create downtown Kelowna-based mural

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Indigenous

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New home needed for Enderby arts

Just Posted

Kayaking in the North Okanagan. (Tourism Vernon photo)
Vernon holds steady in bleak year for Okanagan tourism sector

Tourism in Vernon has outperformed other Okanagan cities; council adopts 2021 strategy

Nearly 3,500 North Okanagan residents are without power. (BC Hydro outage map)
Power out for more than 3,000 North Okanagan residents

BC Hydro investigating cause that has left thousands without power since 11:30 a.m.

In it's 30th anniversary, the Enderby and District Arts Council would like to create an arts centre with the Courtyard Gallery. (EDAC photo)
New home needed for Enderby arts

Support sought for community arts centre in EDAC’s 30th anniversary

Soap vendors are among the many non-food artisans who have been barred from attending farmers’ markets amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Pixabay)
Vernon chamber lobbies for non-food vendors at farmers’ markets

Artisans have been barred from attending markets during the pandemic since December

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Struck pedestrian in Vernon sustains minor injuries

Vernon RCMP use early-evening hit instance to remind motorists to drive safe, mind pedestrians

(Pixabay)
BREAKING: B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

An alert has been issued in #Kelowna for white and beige powdered substances. (Interior Health)
Drug alert issued for Kelowna and West Kelowna

Powdered substances are being sold as fentanyl and may contain fentanyl and benzos

Mohammad Movassaghi tries to hide his face with a copy of his release order as he leaves Vancouver Police Department jail in Vancouver on Sunday, January 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
100 cheeseburgers, exotic dancers: Vancouver search warrant details alleged penthouse party

Officers claim they witnessed a delivery of 100 cheeseburgers to a suite before the owner was arrested

B.C. sex workers will fill in keywords, license plates, and other quick descriptors in the database, which will be accessible by phone, to suss out potential clients. (Pixabay)
New provincewide ‘bad date’ reporting tool good news for B.C. sex workers

Peer-to-peer database will allow sex workers to report dangerous clients to one another

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head to their daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. legislature, April 15, 2020. B.C. has been dealing with the pandemic for a year. (B.C. government)
‘Don’t make the Super Bowl a super-spreading day’

B.C.’s COVID-19 rate steady with 465 new cases Thursday

FILE – Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, as then-B.C. Representative for Children and Youth, speaks during a news conference after releasing a joint report with the B.C. Information and Privacy Commissioner about cyberbullying, in Vancouver, B.C., on Friday November 13, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
Anti-Indigenous racism embedded in B.C. healthcare system: report

Indigenous patients face barriers when trying to receive primary and preventative care

Quaaout Lodge in Chase. (quaaoutlodge.com/gallery/)
Explore B.C.’s Indigenous cuisine through this culturally rich TV series

Quest OutWest Wild Food will feature Quaaout Lodge in Chase and Okanagan Lavender and Herb Farm in Kelowna

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Indigenous artist wanted to create downtown Kelowna-based mural

The finalist will receive $10,000

Surrey’s Caleb Reimer in Edmonton Oil Kings colours. The junior hockey team is among five Alberta-based WHL squads planning to play games starting Feb. 26. (Photo: oilkings.ca)
Quarantined for now, B.C. hockey prospect ‘fortunate’ to play WHL games in Alberta soon

Edmonton Oil Kings draft pick Caleb Reimer has skated with Delta Hockey Academy team this winter

Most Read