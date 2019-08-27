Exploring the art of idling at Vernon’s Caetani House

A screening with Korean artist-in-residence Hyemin Park in the Caetani Centre Library

“I’m a flaneur. I play and stroll around a city, observe a city and then invite people to take part in my works,” explains Korean artist Hyemin Park, the Caetani Centre’s current artist-in-residence.

“My art is a collaboration with the people engaged in the course of my performance.”

Park views these passers-by as a critical part of her work; they both collaborate to create something artistically meaningful and memorable.

She graduated from Ewha Womans University with a BA in Fine Art and from Chelsea College of Arts and Design with an MA in Fine Art and has participated in various exhibitions and residency programs internationally.

Come meet Hyemin and enjoy an intimate screening of her work in the Caetani Centre’s Library on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 7 to 9 p.m.

Caetani Centre’s self-directed artist-in-residence programs are available to artists working on creative projects anywhere from two weeks to three months in length.

The artist stays and creates at the Caetani Cultural Centre and is invited to share workshops, readings and exhibitions with the North Okanagan community.

For more information visit www.caetani.org or contact the Caetani Centre at 250-275-1525.

