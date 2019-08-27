Korean artist-in-residenceHyemin Park is in the Caetani Centre Library. (Submitted)

Exploring the art of idling at Vernon’s Caetani House

A screening with Korean artist-in-residence Hyemin Park in the Caetani Centre Library

“I’m a flaneur. I play and stroll around a city, observe a city and then invite people to take part in my works,” explains Korean artist Hyemin Park, the Caetani Centre’s current artist-in-residence.

“My art is a collaboration with the people engaged in the course of my performance.”

Park views these passers-by as a critical part of her work; they both collaborate to create something artistically meaningful and memorable.

She graduated from Ewha Womans University with a BA in Fine Art and from Chelsea College of Arts and Design with an MA in Fine Art and has participated in various exhibitions and residency programs internationally.

Come meet Hyemin and enjoy an intimate screening of her work in the Caetani Centre’s Library on Wednesday, Sept. 5, 7 to 9 p.m.

Caetani Centre’s self-directed artist-in-residence programs are available to artists working on creative projects anywhere from two weeks to three months in length.

The artist stays and creates at the Caetani Cultural Centre and is invited to share workshops, readings and exhibitions with the North Okanagan community.

For more information visit www.caetani.org or contact the Caetani Centre at 250-275-1525.

READ MORE: Coldstream woman transforms synthetic waste into art

READ MORE: Art auction for Vernon’s Caetani Centre a splash

@VernonNews
entertainment@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Missy Elliott honoured at MTV VMAs; Swift wins top prize

Just Posted

Exploring the art of idling at Vernon’s Caetani House

A screening with Korean artist-in-residence Hyemin Park in the Caetani Centre Library

Young woman missing en route to 100 Mile House from Vernon has been found

Amy Anonby’s mother is reporting that her daughter has been located

Doggie Duathlon raises heartbeats and charity funds

Canines and their humans covered up to eight and a half kilometres on land and water

Human Condition comedy tour benefits Okanagan charities

Shows in Penticton, Vernon and Kelowna

Vernon Essos captain fondly remembered

On a team with scoring stars, defenceman Bob Mayer was named league MVP in 1970 as Essos won BCJHL

Provincial pot: Growing B.C. bud in the era of legalization

Reporter Nick Laba delves into cannabis agriculture in B.C. in a special three-part series

B.C. father accused of killing daughters says he didn’t lie about loan shark

Cross-examination continues of the Oak Bay father accused of killing his two girls on Christmas Day

Middle-class gang violence in B.C. breaks from history with higher stakes

Gangs in B.C. are not a new phenomenon

B.C. pleased with Oklahoma ruling in opioids case as it continues lawsuit

The untested suit alleges the companies falsely marketed opioids as less addictive than other pain drugs

‘There’s no room for a rib fest’: protesters shut down Okanagan streets

Green-shirts peacefully protested over the carnivorous weekend

South Okanagan city second highest in B.C. for Kidney Walk fundraising

Penticton was once again one of the top fundraising regions for the Kidney Walk in B.C.

Brother of Vancouver Island man found dead in car weeks after being reported missing, says police efforts were misplaced

Car may have remained undiscovered for weeks in dense natural brush

New charge recommended for B.C. child abductor Randall Hopley

Parole board says Hopley should be criminally charged with failing to comply with supervision orders

Head-on collision in Shuswap results in arrest for impaired driving

Breath samples taken by Chase RCMP almost four times over legal limit

Most Read