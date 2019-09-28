Grammy nominated Australian artist Michael Charles will play at Lorenzo’s Cafe on Oct. 13 at 8 p.m.(Submitted photo)

‘Explosive’ blues-based rock artist coming to Lorenzo’s Cafe

Grammy nominated Australian-born artist Michael Charles will play the cafe on Oct. 13 at 8 p.m.

Live music fans in the North Okanagan have an explosive night in store for them at Lorenzo’s Cafe.

Australian-born artist Michael Charles is on his 12th consecutive tour this year, and the stop east of Enderby comes among many others throughout Canada, the U.S. and Australia.

Charles will play the Mabel Lake Road venue on Oct. 13 at 8 p.m. For a $15 cover, guests will be privy to Charles’ mix of original blues, blues-based rock, inspiring ballads and well-known covers.

With eight Grammy nominations and an induction into the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame, Charles has had an acclaimed career and has amassed a musical life story that he’s eager to share. His shows take audiences on a tour through 36 years and 36 releases of his original music. He boasts an energetic style, with his guitar at the forefront as the driving force behind his music.

Born in Melbourne, Charles enjoyed a successful musical crusade of touring, recording, and numerous television and radio appearances in his homeland of Australia. After receiving an invitation from the management of Buddy Guy – a legendary American Blues guitarist and singer – to appear at the infamous Legends in Chicago, Charles made his way to North America. There he worked the Chicago blues circuit with Mr. Buddy Guy, Phil Guy, James Cotton, Eddy Clearwater, Junior Wells, George Baze, as well as touring with blues legend, Jimmy Dawkins.

Twenty years later, Charles has been featured in numerous TV and radio broadcasts and a handful of music magazines.

In 2016 an Australian film producer started work on a documentary chronicling Charles’ musical career, released in spring 2018. The film captures his journey of passion, determination and the belief in oneself.

Get to know Michael Charles by watching the documentary trailer:

