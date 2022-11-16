Facing the Sweating Horse: Poetry anthology covers life’s highs and lows

John Lent and Mark Nishihara, a Vernon musical duo, will be performing at An Evening to Touch the Mind and Spirit with poet Calvin White on Dec. 2 in Salmon Arm. (Contributed)

Calvin White debuts new book in An Evening to Touch the Mind and Spirit

Calvin White’s new book of poetry explores the ups and downs of everyday life, and he is excited to share it with a hometown Shuswap audience.

Facing The Sweating Horse is White’s third poetry anthology. The title refers to the challenges people face in their everyday lives, and the ways they are able to stand up to them.

Topics range from grief and the struggles associated with the pandemic to even the joys of intimacy, as White grapples with the difficulty of trying to fully embrace the positives in life as well as the negatives.

A book launch coupled with musical entertainment and poetry readings is set for Friday, Dec. 2 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Fifth Avenue Seniors Centre auditorium at 170 5th Ave. in Salmon Arm. The Evening to Touch the Mind and Spirit is free but donations will be accepted.

White has teamed up with acclaimed Vernon musical duo John Lent and Mark Nishihara to complement his poetry with their folk music. The duo has previously performed with Canadian poet Tom Wayman and has toured B.C. and Alberta with him.

Lent is a published poetry and fiction author and singer/songwriter, and Nishihara is a Vernon bass player who taught at Okanagan College. The pair met teaching at OC and since both have retired, they enjoy making music together. This will be one of their first performances since the pandemic began.

White will also host a discussion portion of the evening. He hopes to put on an engaging show that appeals to a wide audience.

“In these ever-changing times of stress and beauty, our capacity to create, express, and share becomes all the more crucial to a sense of well-being.”

