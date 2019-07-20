(Submitted photo)

Falkland Fancy Fest will have human Hungry Hungry Hippos game

No Nap Records offering live music, camping and games in Falkland on July 27

Okanagan promotion group No Nap Records wants to celebrate cofounder Sian Macleod’s birthday in style on July 27 in Falkland, and all ages are invited.

The group is bringing 10 live B.C. acts ranging from swing jazz to comedic country to rock ‘n roll to perform at the Falkland Community Hall. Headliners will include Petunia & The Vipers, The Rock Band Called Time, and musical comedian Shirley Gnome.

There will also be two free dance classes, including square dance, and a human Hungry Hungry Hippos party game.

“Bring a skateboard or mechanic creeper as well as a plastic laundry basket and any sort of sports balls if you’d like to join in with human Hungry Hungry Hippos,” a release said. “We’ll be playing that late at night.”

The game involves teams pushing players into the centre of the playing field to collect as many balls as possible and return them to their team’s corner.

For the hungry humans, the group said local pubs and cafes will have food specials, snacks and a barbecue available at the hall.

The cost is a $25 donation to the bands at the door, though kids get in free, and doors open for the first band at 4 p.m.

The event will run through to midnight and guests are invited to camp at the Falkland Stampede Grounds, which is about a 5-minute walk from the hall.

The Falkland Hall is located at 5706 Highway 97.

READ MORE: Falkland ropes in final day of stampede


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Schwarzenegger, Hamilton tease R-rated ‘Terminator’ sequel

Just Posted

Vernon Peewees second at Valley of Champions tournament

The Vernon A Peewees baseball team won the silver medal on July 14

Vernon Women’s Transition House changes name

Name changed to Archway Society for Domestic Peace to showcase all programs offered

Vernon seniors want to volunteer with cats and dogs at SPCA

GoFundMe campaign launched to cover transportation costs for three animal-loving seniors

Shuswap donkey refuge event celebrates 20 years of rescues

The Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge will host its Donkey Day fundraiser on July 27

Vernon speaker to motivate Cariboo residents after mill shutdowns

Change management speaker Mark DeVolder will deliver town hall keynote in 100 Mile House

When walls talk: Vernon murals see generation II

“This new movement, an app, will bring the strength of some of those same Vernon visionaries together again into a newdigital form”

Six inducted into BC Hockey Hall of Fame

The 26th ceremony in Penticton welcomed powerful figures both from on and off the ice

COLUMN: Looking back to a time of optimism

The first lunar landing 50 years ago was a time to celebrate dreams and accomplishments

Highway 1 closed near Revelstoke

No estimated time for opening

RCMP investigate two shootings in the Lower Mainland

Incidents happened in Surrey, with a victim being treated at Langley Memorial Hospital

CRA program to help poor file taxes yields noticeable bump in people helped

Extra money allows volunteer-driven clinics to operate year-round

Okanagan e-scooter company foils robberies

OGO Scooters staff helped return stolen property three times in 1st week of operations in Kelowna

Olympian brings women empowerment in sports to the Okanagan

Two-time medalist Natalie Spooner joined the Girls Rock the Rink event in Kelowna

Okanagan school district monitoring McCurdy supportive housing plan debate

Top priority for board of education is to maintain safety integrity of local schools

Most Read