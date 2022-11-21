Falkland scares up record Haunting with double donations

More than 3,600 people attended Haunting of Falkland, local groups benefit from funds

The Haunting of Falkland broke records in attendance and funds raised for 2022. (Contributed)

Records have been set across the board from the Haunting of Falkland.

There was just over 3,600 participants and the event grossed over $20,000. After expenses this allowed the event to distribute $10,300.00 in donations to various non-profit organizations.

“We almost doubled the amount of donations this year and added another three non-profit organizations,” said event co-founder/co-coordinator Denise Frocklage. “Not to mention that various non-profits also had fundraising activities at the event and raised additional funds for their organizations.”

The list of recipients includes The Falkland and District Community Association, Falkland Historical Society, Falkland Girl Guides, Falkland Youth Soccer, Falkland Sunday Morners, Falkland Volunteer Fire Department, Monte Lake Outdoor Life Club, Westwold Legion, Falkland Curling Club and the Cedar Hill Church Youth Group.

“It was unbelievable! Some nights both sides of the highway through Falkland were lined up with vehicles,” said Dean Trumbley, the other founder/coordinator. “Everyone had an amazing time, and we hope to see growth again next year.”

Starting in March of 2023, The Haunting of Falkland committee will start planning next year’s event with the promise of more activities and bigger and better special effects. Next year’s dates will be Oct. 20-22 and Oct. 27-29, 2023. Sundays have been added from 12-4 p.m. for additional family days with no scares.

