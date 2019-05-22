Falkland Stampede rounds up winners

Horse kicks up at Falkland Stampede. (Jennifer Blake - Vernon Morning Star photo)

It was a good weekend for Alberta steer wrestler, Brendan Laye.

Laye, the 2018 PRCA Rookie of the year, dogged his steer in 4.0 seconds to earn the win at the 101st Falkland Stampede and take home $1,513.

“I love going to that rodeo,” Laye said. “It’s such a great event, so getting the win there is pretty cool. I rode Joe Guze’s horse and had a really good steer and it all worked out.”

The Falkland Stampede win coupled with a 4/5 split in the first round at Redding, California and a fourth place cheque at Hayward, CA made for a profitable weekend for the 3rd generation talent.

“We wanted to rest Tyson (Curtis Cassidy’s SW Horse of the year) this week. And we took my horse down south; it was nice to win some on him too.”

The Canadian rodeo schedule gets hectic in the coming weeks.

“It’s exciting,” said Laye. “This is a confidence booster for sure and it makes a guy feel like you can have some luck on both sides of the border.”

Additional (unofficial) Falkland Stampede Highlights and Winners

Saddle bronc rider, Jake Watson is having success at all the rodeos he’s competed in lately. The Hudson’s Hope, B.C. cowboy made it four wins in two weeks as he rode Northcott-Macza’s Honey Moon to 84 points and $1,264 and was 88 points for a $4,315 win at Redding.

Jake Vold, the three-time Canadian Bareback Riding Champion, teamed up with Northcott-Macza’s Stevie Knicks for a spectacular 92 points (which set a new Falkland Stampede arena record) good for $1,226.70.

There was a three way split in the team roping with Jeremy Buhler/Kolton Schmidt, Tyce McLeod/Tuftin McLeod and Keely Bonnett/Logan Bonnett all in at 6.0 seconds which netted each roper $936.24.

Utah bull rider, Josh Frost rode Northcott-Macza’s 333 Orange Crush to win the bull riding event, earning him $1,303.03.

Texan, Miranda Emmert, with 16.537 seconds for the ladies barrel racing, won $1,500.24.

Tie-down roper, Clayton Smith, clocked in 8.4 seconds and won $1,621.50.

Novice bareback rider, Chett Deitz, got 75 points and won $225.04.

Novice saddle bronc rider, Hayden Cole, got 75 points and won $256.08.

Junior steer rider, Dusty Golden, got 75 points and won $289.06.

Complete Falkland Stampede results are available at http://rodeocanada.com/results_2019/falkland-may18-20.htm.

Related: Falkland ropes in final day of stampede

Related: Family tradition saddled for Falkland Stampede

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

@VernonNews

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.