Fall mall show features North Okanagan artists

As the weather cools and more people move to indoor activities, Vernon’s mall has put some local talent on display for all to admire.

The Okanagan Artists of Canada Society is hanging its art down the opening aisle of the Village Green Shopping Mall Friday, Oct. 8. The colourful and varied paintings from more than 35 artists will greet shoppers until Oct. 29.

This is the fourth time the mall has generously offered to showcase the non-profit society, which is celebrating its 76th anniversary. The OACS had an earlier exhibition this spring.

“The Village Green Mall has a real sense of community spirit and has been incredibly supportive. The team there has enthusiastically and actively worked to help make this happen,” show organizer Sharon Bettesworth said.

The motto of the group is ‘Artists Supporting Artists’ and the Village Green Mall’s kind offer supports this collaborative effort.

The OACS is comprised of 75 talented artists from Vernon and neighbouring locales and sports a waiting list of many more. It is one of the oldest art societies in the province. The group was formed in 1945 as the Vernon Artist Association and registered under the Societies Act in 1968. After a couple more name changes, the group officially became the Okanagan Artists of Canada Society in 2017.

The group usually hosts an annual art show at Paddlewheel Park each fall, but as this once again wasn’t possible to do in the usual manner this year, the OAC is exhibiting at the Village Green Mall instead.

Besides hosting workshops and demos from visiting and local artists, the OACS also supports student artists in residence at the Vernon Community Arts Centre in Polson Park.

Contact information for the participating artists will be available for those interested in purchasing artwork.

To learn more about the OACS visit okanaganartistsofcanada.ca.

