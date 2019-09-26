City Dance co-owners Heather Stranks and Jens Goerner demonstrate a roll-out for Rust Valley Restorers stars Avery Shoaf and Mike Hall, who will be competing in this year’s Dancing with the Shuswap Stars. (Rihards Sinicins photo)

Fans of Shuswap-filmed Rust Valley Restorers calling for second season

Rust Brothers crew acquire growing fanbase since appearing on Netflix

Will there be a second season for Rust Valley Restorers?

With the eight episodes of season one having recently been picked up by Netflix, the Tappen-based reality television show has been gaining traction with a larger international audience. Subsequently, a growing number fans have taken to Twitter and other social media platforms to show their love of the show, of Mike “Rasta Blasta” Hall, son Connor Hall, Avery Shoaf and the Rust Bros. Restorations gang, and to express their desire for a second season.

The following is a small sample of what’s been shared on Twitter by :

“Rust Valley Restorers is an awesome show! Binge watched all season 1 in one sitting. Mike has a great personality and way of seeing things. Fingers crossed for many more seasons.” “Properly enjoying it just need as many seasons as possible now.” “I Need season 2 of #rustvalleyrestorers !! Can’t stop watching it!”

The Observer contacted the Rust Bros. team about the prospect of a second season and was referred to the show’s executive producers at Mayhem Entertainment for comment. Mayhem has yet to reply to the Observer, though the company has shared a story about Rust Valley Restorers fans pleading to Netflix for a second season with the subject line, “Mayhem Entertainment is feeling delighted.”

Season 1 of Rust Valley Restorers aired between Dec. 6, 2018 and Feb. 7, 2019. The idea for the show was sparked after Mike put his collection of 400 vehicles, amassed over 40 years, up for sale. The response was a deluge of telephone calls and visits from collectors from every corner of the world. Among those visitors were the show’s executive producers, Mayhem’s Matt Shewchuk and Tyson Hepburn, who saw the makings of a series in Mike’s passion for transforming rusty vehicles into money, Connor’s business skills and ability to keep things organized, and Avery’s sense of humour and willingness to stand up to Mike over poor decisions.

Read more: Shuswap’s Rust Valley Restorers team rolling onto Netflix

Read more: Rust Valley Restorers’ classic Camaro to be won in fundraiser

Read more: Dancing with Shuswap Stars attracts Rust Valley Restorers

While fans of the Rust Brothers await an announcement of a second season, Mike and Avery are working the rust out of their dance moves as they practise for this year’s Dancing with the Shuswap Stars on Nov. 22.

Tickets for this fundraising event are $75 each and will go on sale from 1 to 3 p.m. at the SASCU Recreation Centre on Sunday, Sept. 29. There is a limit of four tickets per person. For more information about the dancers and the event, go the shuswapstars.ca or visit the event’s Facebook page Dancing with the Shuswap Stars.

