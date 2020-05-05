Father-son duo back with Moore to lift spirits amid COVID-19

Vernon-born singer returns to release new duet with dad after going viral in January

Justin J. Moore, a Vernon-born musician, returns to release a new duet with opera-singer dad, Paul, on Wednesday, May 6, 2020. (Facebook)

Vernon-born musician Justin J. Moore and his opera singing dad, Paul, are back at it again as they set to release their cover of Bless the Broken Road by Rascal Flatts Wednesday, May 6.

The father-son duo released a duet in early January garnering views from hundreds of thousands from around the Okanagan and beyond.

READ MORE: WATCH: Vernon singer records duet with dad moving hundreds online

Following the unexpected success of the viral video with his father, Moore was back at it again with his mother Melina Schein.

The two performed the Prayer in hopes to raise funds and awareness to support the North Okanagan Neurological Association’s Child Development Centre (NONA) in Vernon.

This was also a lead up to the announcement of NONA’s inaugural talent show, which was slated for March 13 at the Vernon Performing Arts Centre. The first-ever event was cancelled after a dress rehearsal due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: WATCH: Mother-son duo sing to raise funds for North Okanagan kids

Moore, a W.L. Seaton Secondary School graduate, and son of two professional Julliard-trained opera singers, has been spending his quarantine time in Kelowna completing his semester — online — at Okanagan College and working on his music.

With more time on his hands, Moore and his musically inclined roommate, Landon Colvin, covered the Police classic Don’t Stand so Close to Me, with a twist. The two utilized household items such as empty bottles and cupboard doors to cover the popular track from the 80s to remind others to maintain appropriate social distancing. The two launched the video March 19.

READ MORE: Viral Vernon singer covers ’80s rock song with no instruments to lift spirits amid COVID-19

Moore said the Rascal Flatts song, to launch tomorrow, is a family favourite.

“My dad and I have been singing it together for a long time,” Moore said. “Even just around the house, we’re doing all the harmonies.”

Inspired by the vocal stylings of lead singer Gary Levox, Moore said he’s “learned a lot from watching him sing.”

Moore said he hopes his rendition with his father will help uplift a few spirits in these unprecedented COVID-19 times.

“The lyrics apply to everyone,” he said.

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Entertainment