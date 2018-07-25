Festival-favourite in Vernon for memorable folk songs

Raucous and unique folk with a story to tell, the much-loved Canadian festival frequenter Wax Mannequin has come out of a small hibernation for a visit out west and beyond to release his new album Have A New Name.

No Nap Records presents Wax Mannequin, the stage moniker of Christopher Adeney, at the Caetani Cultural Centre July 30.

“A lyricist first and foremost, songsmith second and self-effacing showman third, Adeney has honed his weird, punk-folk anthems over years of travel and tribulation. His songs are dark and thoughtful at times, pounding and ridiculous at others, or all of these things at once,” a spokesperson said.

“A careful craftsman, but far from precious, he is a bar-room philosopher in the vilest, endearing and unforgettable sense of the term. He prepares to release his seventh full-length and will continue indefinitely to carve a deep, indelible groove across the face the modern music underground.”

Also coming out of a hiatus, local contemporary folk four-piece Modern Folk return to the Vernon stage with their elegant original arrangements.

The night will include opening act Liam McIvor, Volunteers frontman, playing solo and coastal soundscape weaver Nightingale is filling in all the gaps with her blend of old European folk and modern ambience on loop pedals, with occasional great b-side covers from the both of them.

“(This is) one of the last big-name shows from No Nap Records until the fall,” a No Nap Records spokesperson said. “If you’ve enjoyed shows like Geoff Berner/Carolyn Mark, Blue Moon Marquee & Petunia & the Vipers make sure to come to see this intimate yet lively evening of beautiful original music.”

Doors to the Caetani House Studio open at 6:30 p.m. July 30. Tunes start at 7 p.m. and run until 9:30 p.m. All ages welcome, refreshments and washrooms are on site. Tickets are $15 adults, $10 students or as a discount available to anyone at the door, as no one turned away for lack of funds, No Nap said.

Presale tickets available at Teassential, Expressions of Time, Kalavida/Rail Trail Cafe & Cheek to Cheek. For more information, visit the event page on Facebook or email no.nap.records@gmail.com.

