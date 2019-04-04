Film fest makes a splash in Vernon

The World Tour Paddling Film Festival is back again.

The Vernon Paddling Centre is hosting the event Thursday, April 11 at the Vernon Towne Theatre at 7 p.m., doors open at 6:30 p.m.

“Where else will you have the opportunity to experience thrilling rapids, kayak the majestic B.C. coast, paddleboard the river of Nepal or experience the journey of kayaking the Grand Canyon blind?” said Christopher Hodgkisnon, president of the Vernon Paddling Centre.

The Paddling Film Festival is an annual film tour that showcases the best paddling films of the year. The Paddling Film Festival has become a sought after international event that inspires individuals, organizations and whole communities to celebrate all types of paddle sports. Each year more than 60 films are entered by professional producers and up and coming filmmakers from all corners of the world. The winning and shortlisted films are toured around the world.

See: Paddling Centre screens year’s top paddling films

The Vernon Paddling Centre is a club of enthusiastic paddlers who enjoy outrigger canoeing and other paddle sports. Starting in the late spring and through the summer, the VPC holds group paddles during the week. Members have full access, any time to all club boats (including one- and two-person outriggers, canoes, stand up paddle boards and surfski’s).

“We are very excited to have a new ultra-lite six-person outrigger canoe hitting the water this year,” said Hodgkinson.

You can contact the VPC at info@vernonpaddlingcentre.ca or visit their website at www.vernonpaddlingcentre.ca for more information.

Also our partnership with Access Revolution continues to grow. We believe that everyone deserves the right to play outside and participate in the community, alongside their family and friends. Over the coming year we are focused on the expansion of the VPC compound and programs to accommodate the adaptive equipment required to empower people living with disabilities to access Okanagan Lake and enjoy water activities such as stand up paddle boarding, canoeing and kayaking.

Tickets to the Reel Paddling Film Festival are available at the door for $15 or pre-buy your tickets for $12 at the Town Theatre or Bean Scene.

There is also more than $2,000 in door prizes and the centre will be auctioning off a Kal Tire gift certificate for a brand new set of four brand new Nokian tires, valued up to $1,000.

Films are proudly sponsored by North Okanagan Skin & Laser, Valhalla Pure Outfitters, Kalavida Surf Shop, Kal Tire, Wearabouts Clothing Co., Western Water Associates Ltd., The Works Training Co., Monashee Outdoors, Professional Hands Massage Therapy, Dodd’s Auction, and Eric Wikjord – RBC Wealth Management.

@VernonNews

entertainment@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.